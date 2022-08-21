"He should just shut up and speak with his feet" - Wesley Sneijder sends emphatic message to Manchester United attacker Cristiano Ronaldo

Former Real Madrid forward Wesley Sneijder recently reacted to speculations regarding Cristiano Ronaldo's future at Manchester United.

The forward's future at Old Trafford has been the subject of discussion since the start of the transfer window (via The Times).

To add to that, Manchester United endured a nightmare start to their Premier League campaign under new manager Erik ten Hag. The Red Devils have lost both of their matches in the league so far and currently sit 19th in the table.

Former Dutch midfielder Sneijder shared his take on the forward's situation as he stated that he has been under the same circumstances during his career. The 2010 World Cup finalist told Veronica Offside:

"It's very annoying. I've experienced that myself, Even now I'm still surprised what kind of messages come out about me. Really, maybe one in a hundred messages is correct."

He went on to add that Ronaldo should concentrate on his performances on the pitch as that would be the best way to answer his critics:

"No one is waiting for that. Everyone finds these kinds of messages much more interesting and talks about them. We are doing that now too. He should just shut up and speak with his feet. Look at his track record. I saw him at Real Madrid and it really is a world pro."

Cristiano Ronaldo is yet to open his Manchester United account this season

Manchester United are yet to score this season

Cristiano Ronaldo is still searching for his first Manchester United goal this season. The Red Devils have conceded six goals so far in their first two games. However, no United player has scored yet, as their only goal this season was an own goal by Brighton & Hove Albion's Alexis Mac Allister.

The Red Devils have received a massive boost in the transfer market as they are set to complete the signing of midfielder Casemiro from Real Madrid.

Erik ten Hag's side are set to take on Liverpool next in the Premier League at Old Trafford on Monday, August 22. Jurgen Klopp's men have endured a difficult start to their season as well as the Reds have drawn their first two games of the season.

Ronaldo's form will be pivotal to United's chances of getting a positive result against Liverpool. He was the club's top scorer last season with 24 goals in 38 matches across all competitions.

Paul Merson has predicted Manchester United vs Liverpool and other PL GW3 fixtures! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Aditya Singh