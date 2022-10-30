“He just turns and stares at his bench as if to say ‘what are we doing?’” – Pat Nevin feels Chelsea star looked fed up from his body language during loss at Brighton 

BBC pundit Pat Nevin recently opined that Chelsea star Thiago Silva looked completely fed up during his team's 4-1 loss against Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League on Saturday (29 October).

The loss marked the Blues' first defeat of the Graham Potter era. Ironically, the loss came at the hands of Potter's former team.

The London-based side were all over the pitch defensively. Nevin feels Silva's body language was symbolic, as he said on BBC Radio 5 Live (via The Chelsea Chronicle):

“I think Chelsea have to make a change. Looking at body language, every time Thiago Silva makes a pass, he just turns and stares at his bench as if to say ‘what are we doing?'”

Chelsea currently sit in fifth spot in the league table with 21 points on the board from 12 games.

Chelsea manager Graham Potter answered queries about hiss team's shape

Graham Potter wasn't pleased with his team's performance during the 4-1 loss to Brighton & Hove Albion. When asked whether his thashave a fixed shape or form, the manager said after the game (via football.london):

"It's not about change. You need to find a way to win and perform. We've had a lot of games in October and an incredible schedule. So, for different reasons, we've lost key players in terms of Reece [James], [Kalidou] Koulibaly, [Wesley] Fofana and [N'Golo] Kante.

"So. there is a constant challenge in how to set up. We tried today, and again, it can be tactical, or it can be the intensity, and the opponent do what they do better. I have to analyze the game and look at how I can improve."

The Blues suffered a 3-0 loss to Leeds United at the start of the season under Thomas Tuchel. When asked if the team faced problems while taking on teams with high tempo and intensity, Potter said:

"No, but it's the Premier League and everywhere is difficult. Brighton are a good side, I know that. And with the crowd and atmosphere they created, they put us under pressure.

"We made a couple of unforced errors to start everything off a little bit, but that can happen. Like I said, I'm not going to throw the players under the bus at all because they've been brilliant for us and given everything for me."

