"He just wants to get on now and not always have thrown at him that he almost died" - Ex-Manchester United man makes bold Christian Eriksen claim 

Former Manchester United defender Paul Parker recently shared his thoughts on Christian Eriksen winning the Laureus World Comeback of the Year award.

Eriksen, 31, has had an extremely tough few years. He collapsed on the pitch while playing for Denmark in the Euro 2020. The medics did an excellent job of keeping him alive and the midfielder was fitted with a defibrillator.

Due to this, he was ineligible to play in the Serie A and had to leave Inter Milan after returning to football. Eriksen then joined Brentford in January 2022 before moving to Manchester United last summer.

He received the Laureus Comeback of the Year award on Monday, May 8, and gratefully accepted it.

Former Manchester United defender Paul Parker, however, believes it would be better if the midfielder isn't consistently reminded of the incident. He said (via Football365):

“I think it is the thought that matters and the thought was definitely there from the people because they are so pleased to see him back at his highest level after he almost died at the Euros. The way he has responded has been beyond everything I have ever seen."

He added:

“But seeing how he is like a person, I think he just wants to get on now and not always has thrown at him that he almost died. He doesn’t need it implanted in him anymore. He doesn’t need to be reminded of it all the time and with that trophy he got there, he will be reminded about it every day. I think it’s a kind of trophy that he wants to put away because he doesn’t want to be reminded of what happen."

Parker admitted that his comments might offend someone, saying:

“Someone is definitely going to be offended by what I just said but there are certain things that you don’t want to be reminded of. He might appreciate the thought behind it and the pet on the back he got, but I think – if he could choose by himself – he would rather not have won that trophy.”

Since joining Manchester United on a free transfer, Eriksen has made 39 appearances across competitions, contributing two goals and nine assists. His comeback has truly been remarkable.

Manchester United's remaining fixtures

The Red Devils have won just one of their previous six games across competitions in normal time - a 1-0 win over Aston Villa. They beat Brighton & Hove Albion in the FA Cup semi-final but on penalties.

They have lost both of their previous games, which has put a potential top-four finish in the Premier League under serious doubt. Manchester United are currently fourth, just one point above Liverpool with a game in hand.

Erik ten Hag's side will next host Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday, May 13, before facing Bournemouth away a week later. They will host Chelsea and Fulham in their final two Premier League games of the season.

Manchester United will also face rivals Manchester City in the FA Cup final on June 3.

