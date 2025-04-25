“He just wants it” - Rio Ferdinand and Ryan Giggs name Manchester City star who looks like Manchester United type of player

Rio Ferdinand and Ryan Giggs believe Manchester City star Jack Grealish would be more suited to Manchester United. Grealish signed for the Sky Blues for a reported £100 million from Aston Villa in the summer of 2021.

Since arriving, Jack Grealish has made 155 appearances for Manchester City across competitions, recording 17 goals and 23 assists. He led the side to one UEFA Champions League title and three Premier League titles, among other honors. However, Grealish's stint at City failed to live up to his transfer fee, given his inconsistency over the years. In this season, the Englishman has not been a regular in Pep Guardiola's starting XI, with only three goals and five assists in 30 outings across competitions.

In a conversation on the Rio Ferdinand Presents podcast, Ryan Giggs and Rio Ferdinand discussed how Jack Grealish would be more suitable at Manchester United than with their local rivals. Giggs compared the situation to that of Angel Di Maria, and said (via The Mirror):

"You know, [Angel] Di Maria was a Manchester United player, I felt. But at the time, we played with a diamond, so he played left of a diamond. Or we played three at the back with two up front, and he played No.10. So we never really played his position, but he was a United player. It’s like Grealish. Grealish was a United player."

Ferdinand agreed with the former Manchester United forward and added:

"Yeah, 100 per cent. He’s got the… [he just] wants it, innit?"

Jack Grealish's current contract with Manchester City runs until June 2027. However, his future may no longer be secured due to the decline in his form and the Sky Blues' average run in this season. It remains to be seen if Grealish survives Pep Guardiola's revamping of the squad this summer.

Manchester United legend Gary Neville claims it is "sad" to see Kevin De Bruyne's situation at Manchester City

Kevin De Bruyne - Source: Getty

During a discussion on Sky Sports' Stick to Football, former Manchester United ace Gary Neville claimed he feels upset about Kevin De Bruyne's situation at Manchester City. The Belgian superstar is set to leave the Etihad Stadium as a free agent at the end of this season. Neville said (via Man City News):

"I get sad. I feel like he’s got two options at his age. He either goes and plays 40 odd games somewhere else and plays all the time, or he can play still at that same level, 30/35 games a season, and be an experienced player at City for the next two or three years."

Speaking to Jamie Carragher, Neville added:

"I don’t quite understand why we’ve got to a point now, I know that you (Carragher) didn’t want to carry on playing, and maybe I don’t know why a player can’t go from being great to then saying ‘right, I’m going to contribute and still do 30/35 games a season and the club doesn’t see that either'."

Kevin De Bruyne has made 35 appearances for Manchester City this season, contributing five goals and eight assists across competitions. The 33-year-old is often considered among the best Sky Blues players of all time.

At his age, it is not unheard of for a player of his stature to continue playing in Europe. It remains to be seen whether the Belgian heads for the next chapter of his career.

