"He has to keep on developing" - Manchester City superstar Erling Haaland gives advice to Manchester United star

Manchester City superstar Erling Haaland has urged Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund to keep developing and scoring goals.

Hojlund arrived in the Premier League this past summer when he joined the Red Devils from Serie A side Atalanta in a £72 million deal. The Danish frontman took 14 games to score his first league goal but then hit a rich vein of form.

The 21-year-old hit seven goals in six league outings before sustaining a muscular injury. He'd impressed in the UEFA Champions League, registering five goals in six games before Manchester United's elimination in the group stages.

Expand Tweet

Erling Haaland has had no such issue in front of goal during his time at City. The Norweigan has been a revelation, firing the Cityzens to a treble last season, with 52 goals in 53 games across competitions.

The 23-year-old will come up against Hojlund's former club FC Copenhagen in the Champions League last 16 tomorrow (March 6). City hold a 3-1 aggregate lead heading into the second leg at the Etihad.

Haaland was asked about Copenhagen's former striker ahead of the game. He advised the Denmark international to continue scoring goals (via Manchester Evening News' Tyrone Marshall):

"His start was a bit hard, but then it became much better. When we played against him he was really good, he’s a good player, he has to keep on developing and as a striker for Manchester United he has to score goals as well, that’s his job."

Hojlund's injury has been a major problem for Erik ten Hag's United as they have faltered in his absence. The Red Devils have suffered a 2-1 loss to Fulham and a 3-1 defeat to City in the league.

The Dane is viewed as Manchester United's newest superstar and the long-term striker they have been pining for. He is tasked with helping the Old Trafford giants reestablish themselves as one of Europe's heavyweights.

Erling Haaland reacts to City's win against Manchester United

Erling Haaland scored in Manchester City's win against Manchester United.

Erling Haaland has been a thorn in Manchester United's side ever since arriving at City from Borussia Dortmund in July 2022 for £54 million. Last season's Premier League Golden Boot winner bagged a hat-trick in a 6-3 win against their neighbors at Old Trafford in October 2022.

The prolific frontman was also on target in the reigning champions' 3-1 comeback victory against United last Sunday (March 3). He struck in the 90+1st minute to put the icing on the cake for Pep Guardiola's men at the Etihad.

Haaland took to X (formerly Twitter) following that game to make an emphatic claim about the Manchester derby. He stated:

"Manchester is BLUE."

Expand Tweet

Erling Haaland's goal took his tally for the season to 28 goals in 31 games across competitions. He's been vital as the Cityzens look to win the title for the fourth year in a row which would be a first for any club in English football history.

City sit second in the league, one point behind leaders Liverpool with 11 games remaining. Manchester United's hopes of Champions League qualification are in jeopardy as they sit sixth, 11 points off fourth-placed Aston Villa.