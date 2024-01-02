“He keeps every player in the game” - Jurgen Klopp singles out Liverpool star for special praise following win over Newcastle 

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp lavished praise on midfielder Curtis Jones following his performance in the 4-2 win against Newcastle United on Monday (January 1).

Jones even got on the scoresheet to nudge the Reds ahead in the 74th minute with the game tied at 1-1. Mohamed Salah bagged a brace (49' and 86') after missing from the spot early on, while Cody Gakpo scored the remaining goal (78').

Jones recorded an impressive 91% passing accuracy. He made two key passes, managed three shots on target, completed both his attempted dribbles and won six of nine ground duels.

Addressing the 22-year-old's performance, Klopp said post-match (via Liverpool World):

"Special game. Special game from Curtis, to be honest: his high press, his counter-press."

"We all know how good a player Curtis is, he is technically incredibly skilled, but he finds more and more direction in his dribbling, he gets better out of situations and his pressing and counter-pressing is meanwhile... he sets the level actually, how it should look. Really happy with that. He keeps every player in the game."

Jones has made seven Premier League starts from his 12 appearances this campaign, bagging a goal and an assist each. With the win, the Reds moved three points clear of second-placed Aston Villa.

Up next for Klopp's side is a third-round FA Cup tie against Arsenal on Sunday (January 7). Their next Premier League game is away at Bournemouth on January 21.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp reacts to Mohamed Salah's penalty miss in Newcastle win

Mohamed Salah (via Getty Images)

Mohamed Salah's night did not get off to the best start as he failed to put Liverpool ahead from the spot against Newcastle United in the 23rd minute. The Egypt international fired his attempt fairly central and at a decent height, allowing Martin Dubravka to make the save.

However, the 31-year-old winger would make amends by scoring a tap-in and converting another penalty in the second half. Addressing Salah's mentality, Klopp said (via This is Anfield):

"It’s just a really good example; the more goals you have, the more you are used to missing chances even when it’s a penalty. And the more you just understand what you have to do – keep going and, if necessary, keep improving using the situations better, and that’s what Mo did."

Salah has already scored 18 goals and assisted nine from 27 appearances across competitions this season. He will be missing for Liverpool in January as he jets off for African Cup of Nations duty with Egypt.