"He keeps us calm and tells us what to do" - Chelsea youngster heaps praise on Mauricio Pochettino 

Chelsea defender Alfie Gilchrist has stated that gaffer Mauricio Pochettino has given him a lot of confidence, allowing him to play freely on the pitch. The 20-year-old who started his first game for the Blues in their game against Tottenham Hotspur on May 2, dubbed it as a 'dream come true'.

Gilchrist, who bagged his first goal for the Blues in their 6-0 mauling of Everton a couple of weeks back, was tasked with marking Son Heung-min in the first half and Brennan Johnson in the second. He managed five clearances, two interceptions and two tackles in the game against the north London outfit.

Speaking about the Argentine gaffer's impact on the squad, the Englishman stated (via the Evening Stand):

"He has given me a lot of confidence and got me to keep believing and do my thing and play my football for Chelsea. He keeps us calm and tells us what to do. We are all still learning, and the support is brilliant."

"I feel like [he believed in me] after I came on after my debut at Palace. He started pushing me even more. I got my first start and built a good relationship with him from there."

The youngster signed a new contract with the west London club that will keep him at Stamford Bridge until 2026. Reflecting on the game against Spurs, he said :

"I sat up in the East Stand upper. I wanted to be down here playing whenever I was up there. That’s what I am doing now. If you told me this would happen before the season, I probably wouldn’t have believed you, but it is a dream come true."

"I hope to keep ticking off these achievements. I feel I have taken my chance tonight. These games will only help me and I will keep improving when I keep testing myself against the best players. My family say keep going and believe in your ability."

The Blues returned to winning ways following a harrowing 0-5 defeat at the hands of Arsenal. Chelsea drew their previous Premier League game against Aston Villa 2-2 last weekend.

Chelsea trophyless since UEFA Champions League victory in 2021

Silverware has eluded the Blues since their Champions League victory against Manchester City in 2021.

Pochettino's men were defeated by Liverpool in the final of the Carabao Cup in February. Furthermore, they lost out on a shot at silverware yet again following a 0-1 defeat to City in the semi-final of the FA Cup.

The last couple of seasons have been pretty turbulent for the Blues. Chelsea have been undergoing a transition phase ever since Thomas Tuchel's departure. From the looks of it, it will be a while before the Blues return to playing at their best and return to European football.

Chelsea occupy the eighth spot on the Premier League table following their win against Spurs. They will next be in action in the Premier League against West Ham United on Sunday, May 5.