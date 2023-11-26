“He kept asking, ‘Cristiano, who is that?’” - Van der Vaart claims Cristiano Ronaldo was ‘crazy’ about ex-Real Madrid star in training

Former Real Madrid midfielder Rafael Van der Vaart has claimed that Cristiano Ronaldo was crazy about former Los Blancos teammate Royston Drenthe. Although Drenthe could never really fulfill his immense potential, he was regarded as a top talent by many, including Ronaldo, who is one of the greatest players to have ever graced the game.

Drenthe joined Real Madrid from Feyenoord in 2007 but made only 65 appearances for the Spanish giants before leaving the club permanently in 2012. During his time at the Santiago Bernabeu, he was sent on loan to Hercules and Everton but struggled to make a name for himself despite his undisputed talent.

Rafael Van der Vaart, who spent time with Cristiano Ronaldo and Royston Drenthe at Real Madrid, has reflected on just how highly the latter was regarded. The Dutchman insisted that Ronaldo was crazy about Drenthe's abilities and they both used to enjoy facing each other in training. Van der Vaart said, as quoted by Sports Klub:

"I think it's unfortunate that Royston is the best left-back Holland has ever had. If he had put aside his ego and his love for street football, he would have still played for the national team."

The former Netherlands midfielder added:

"He enjoyed playing against Cristiano Ronaldo in training. It was a challenge for him. He kept asking 'Cristiano, who is that?' Ronaldo was crazy about him in training. Royston was fast, agile and technically outstanding."

Drenthe hung up his boots this month at the age of 36 and it is a shame that a player of his ability became somewhat of a journeyman. He was capped at every youth level for the Netherlands but made just one senior appearance for the Oranje.

Former Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo sets incredible record after scoring twice in Al-Nassr win over Al-Akhdoud

Cristiano Ronaldo has set yet another record for himself as he continues to dazzle even at the age of 38. With a brace against Al-Akhdoud, the Portugal international now has the highest number of goals in top-flight football.

As reported by football journalist Fabrizio Romano, Ronaldo now has 527 top-flight goals to his name. Among these, he scored 311 goals in La Liga for Real Madrid during his nine-year stint at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner also scored 103 Premier League goals in two stints for Manchester United. He added another 81 league goals with Juventus and netted thrice for Sporting CP in the Portuguese top flight.

Cristiano Ronaldo has so far netted 29 times in 29 Saudi Pro League outings for Al-Nassr while his season's tally stands at 18 goals and nine assists in 18 games.