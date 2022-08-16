“He kept on saying ‘Do it, do it’” – Prosecutor highlights how Manchester City star Benjamin Mendy allegedly raped woman during pool party in 2021

Manchester City left-back Benjamin Mendy's trial for rape and sexual assault has entered Day 2, with more gruesome details of the incidents coming out. The jury has been hearing the victims and their lawyers regarding the incidents that took place between October 2018 and August 2021.

According to a report in the Daily Star, Mendy took one of the women to the cinema room of his house and took advantage of her.

Tom Dunn @tomdunn26



@LBC | The defence team in the trial of Manchester City footballer Benjamin Mendy & Louis Saha Matturie will present their opening to the court in Chester today @LBC News The defence team in the trial of Manchester City footballer Benjamin Mendy & Louis Saha Matturie will present their opening to the court in Chester today @LBC | @LBCNews https://t.co/aSNSbprWfC

The Frenchman reportedly 'started kissing' the woman and in no time took off his shorts. The court was told that Mendy was not listening to her refusal to have sex with him and made her submit.

Prosecutor Timothy Cray QC told the jurors, as quoted by Daily Star:

"[Benjamin] Mendy says to her 'Lets go downstairs and look at the pool and the gym', which takes her away from the main body of the party. She seems to have known something is up because she tells a friend 'if I'm not back in five or ten minutes please come looking for me'.

"That was not putting [Benjamin] Mendy off, he persisted in his demands she should have sex with him. She effectively submitted to it. He kept on saying 'Do it, do it'."

Benjamin Mendy has 'special locks' in his bedrooms

The court was told of another incident where the bedroom door had special locks. It is reported that the locks were installed to create a panic room in case of burglary and to stop the intruders from getting in.

The 'special locks' could only be opened from the inside, but one needed to know how to operate them.

Mr. Cray revealed the incident that saw Benjamin Mendy take advantage of the locks and said:

"On the master bedroom and office there are special locks, the legitimate purpose of these locks is that if you are likely to be a target for burglars they create a panic room.

"You can't get in from the outside but you can open them from the inside if you know what to do. The witnesses get the impression, when taken there by [Benjamin] Mendy, they are locked in."

So far, Benjamin Mendy and his friend Louis Saha Matturie have denied all charges, and the trial is expected to continue for around 15 weeks.

