"He is a key piece for us" - Sergi Roberto believes Barcelona star won't leave amid exit rumors

Despite Ousmane Dembele being heavily linked with a move to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), his Barcelona teammate Sergi Roberto doesn't think that the Frenchman will leave the Catalan club.

Dembele currently has a release clause of €50 million in his contract and the sum will increase to €100 million after July 31. PSG are looking to make the most of the situation and want to sign Dembele for €50 million, which could be considered a great bargain.

Sergi Roberto, however, doesn't see the Frenchman leaving Camp Nou during the upcoming season as he recently said (via Barca Blaugranes):

“I don’t see Dembele leaving Barça. He is the most decisive player we have because of his way of playing. He is a key piece for us and much loved in the dressing room.”

Ousmane Dembele joined Barcelona in 2017. While he has had an injury-plagued stay at the Catalan club, the Frenchman has been a key player under Xavi Hernandez since the legendary midfielder took charge of the club.

Dembele has so far made 185 appearances for the Catalan club, scoring 40 goals and providing 43 assists across competitions.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta praised Rafael Marquez

Rafael Marquez was a mainstay in Barcelona's defense during his legendary playing career. The Mexican is currently the man in charge of Barca's academy team and has been doing a remarkable job.

Joan Laporta recently lauded Marquez for the work he has been doing as the academy team's manager. The Barca president likened Marquez's playing style to the way he used to operate as a player.

Laporta said (via Barca Universal):

“He leads with an iron hand and silk gloves, very similar to how he was when he was a player. He is serene, calm and makes decision. He is a man who has had a very good season with Barça Atletic. Rafa, as a person is extraordinary and I am very happy that he is the coach of the second team.”

Xavi is currently the coach of the first team and led the team to La Liga glory last campaign in what was his first full season in charge of the club. In Marquez, Barca might have yet another readymade club legend ready for future coaching obligations.