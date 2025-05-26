"He kills himself with training" - Balotelli explains why he hasn't reached Cristiano Ronaldo's level; drops hint on future transfer

Mario Balotelli has stated that he did not reach the heights of Cristiano Ronaldo's career because he doesn't have the Portuguese legend's work ethic in training. The Italian striker was highly rated as a young player, but has, arguably, been unable to live up to the promise of his talent.

Balotelli has represented both Milan clubs, Manchester City, Liverpool, Marseille, OGC Nice, Monza, and Adana Demispor in his storied career.

In a recent interview on Rai2, the Italian striker discussed why he never achieved the glory Ronaldo has achieved in the sport. He said (via GOAL):

"He kills himself with training, I don't... He has more money! I could have done more, but I'm happy. I thank the fans who love me, but I made the wrong choice for the type of club. It's unlikely that I will play again in Italy or Europe. I will play two or three years before I stop.”

Mario Balotelli's current contract with Serie A side Genoa is set to expire this summer. During the interview, he stated that he wants to play in the MLS after his stint with Genoa. On being asked if he knows where he wants to go next, he said:

"Yes, America. I will play two or three years before I stop."

Cristiano Ronaldo remains active in Saudi Arabia and has scored 34 goals in 40 games this season with Al-Nassr.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Mario Balotelli's career in the spotlight

Cristiano Ronaldo and Mario Balotelli have represented clubs across Europe and led their nations to memorable moments at international tournaments over the course of their iconic careers.

Balotelli began his career with Inter Milan before securing a move to Manchester City in 2010 for a reported €29.5 million. He returned to Italy for a reported €20 million in 2013, joining AC Milan, and then returned to England a year later for the same fee when he joined Liverpool. He had stints with OGC Nice, Marseille, Brescia, Monza, Adana Demispor, and FC Sion before joining Genoa last summer.

Mario Balotelli has scored 210 goals in 501 club games and bagged 14 goals in 36 games for the Azzuri during his playing career. He has won three Scudettos, one Premier League title, one FA Cup, and one UEFA Champions League in his career.

Cristiano Ronaldo, on the other hand, is one of the greatest footballers of all time with five Ballons d’Or and over 930 professional goals to his name. He has represented iconic football institutions like Juventus, Manchester United, and Real Madrid during his playing career.

Ronaldo has won five UEFA Champions Leagues, three Premier League titles, two LaLiga titles, two Scudettos, one FA Cup, two Copas del Rey, one Italian Cup, and one European Championship.

