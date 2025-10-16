“He kind of tricked me” - Barcelona star Eric Garcia names LaLiga manager who helped him gain confidence after tricky period

Barcelona star Eric Garcia has credited Girona manager Michel for helping him gain confidence. He recalled the manager's decision to play him as a full-back by tricking him ahead of a game against Cadiz.
Speaking to SPORT, Garcia revealed that Michel urged him to play as a full-back for one match before making him play in that position for a whole La Liga season. The Barcelona star believes that the move helped him gain confidence as he had moved away from his comfort zone and said:
“Well, a bit of the confidence I needed and that every player needs. He also opened the door for me to play a bit more out wide, to be able to play in different positions. Until then, I was a bit reluctant to leave my comfort zone, and he kind of tricked me. One day in Cadiz, he said, ‘You’re only going to play here today,’ and I ended up playing there the whole season. I ended up believing it, and it worked out really well.”
“A big part of it is because of him, and I told him so at the time. He trusted me when maybe a lot of people didn’t, and he gave me that confidence, that opportunity to keep growing and improving. He’s a very strict coach; he shows you a lot of video footage to help you improve, and I think that was very important for me.”
Eric Garcia could face Michel's Girona this week if Hansi Flick gives him minutes for Barcelona. He played 31 times for the Spanish side during the 2023/24 season, while on loan.
Eric Garcia rejected chance to leave Barcelona for Girona last season
Eric Garcia confirmed in his interview with SPORT that he had a chance to make a return to Girona last season. He was not getting minutes under Hansi Flick, but opted to stay and fight for his place and said:
"Last year, there was a time when I wasn’t getting much playing time. Obviously, I had the option of returning to Girona, I knew Michel was there. In the end, I think I made the right decision."
The former Manchester City star believes his performance in the Benfica match was the turning point in his career under Flick, as the Barcelona manager started to trust him more after the Round of 16 win in the UEFA Champions League. He is currently in talks to extend his deal with the Catalan side.