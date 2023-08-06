“He knew it was him who fu**ed up” - Sadio Mane’s PR manager says ‘condescending’ Leroy Sane racially abused his client

Sadio Mane's PR manager Bacary Cisse has launched a stunning rant about the Senegalese's bust-up with his former Bayern Munich teammate Leroy Sane.

Mane was involved in a dressing room spat with Sane following Bayern's elimination from the 2022-23 UEFA Champions League quarterfinals against eventual champions Manchester City.

Mane had a bust-up with Sane and was consequently suspended and handed a hefty fine. Bout the same, Mane's PR agent Bacary Cisse said (via Bayern & Germany Twitter):

"Everyone with a knowledge of European football knows that Leroy Sane is a very condescending guy, while Sadio is very calm and has shown that everywhere he played. Sane has exceeded the limits."

Cisse added:

"Many wrong things were said about what happened. Many 'dirty' things came out from the German press. They sided with Sane against Sadio. They said Sadio was fined €500k, which is a lie."

He added:

"Leroy Sane apologised to Sadio after the incident. Why? Because he knew it was him who fuc*ed up. He (Sane) called some players and told them: 'I sent a text to Sadio, tell him to respond' - Sadio responded & accepted his apology, but told him that (it) shouldn't happen again"

Cisse also said that Sadio Mane was racially abused by Sane:

"Yes, indeed. I can't enter into certain details. That's why I said there was ingratitude from Bayern's part. It's crazy!"

What Thomas Tuchel has said about Sadio Mane's Bayern Munich exit

Sadio Mane signed for Bayern Munich as one of the best attackers in world football. His stint in Bavaria, though, was far from impressive, as he only managed 12 goals and six assists in 38 games across competitions.

Manager Thomas Tuchel opened up on the conversation he had with Mane after the Senegalese's exit from the club to join Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr:

"We had a big hug. We agreed that we don't like what's happening now, but that it's the best in this situation. I have a very good relationship always with him and this will stay.

"It was kind of sad. We had a long hug, but we had smiles on our faces, and we assured ourselves to keep our good relationship."

Since leaving Bayern Munich, Sadio Mane has made his debut for Al-Nassr in the Arab Cup of Champions clash against Zamalek as a substitute. He has started the clash against Raja CA on Sunday (August 6).