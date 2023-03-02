"He knew we had to up it" - Manchester United star reveals players received half-time bollocking from Erik ten Hag against West Ham

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire has revealed manager Erik ten Hag was furious with their first-half performance in a fifth-round FA Cup clash against West Ham United at Old Trafford.

Just three days after winning the Carabao Cup, Manchester United was back competing in yet another cup competition as they welcomed the Hammers. However, they were nowhere near the level they had shown recently and went into the half-time break without troubling the scoreline.

centredevils. @centredevils





| Steve McClaren telling Erik ten Hag "you did it, it was your winning mentality!" is just so wholesome 🥹

Ten Hag was understandably unhappy with his players' performance and gave them a half-time scolding. His players came out all guns blazing in the second half and despite going 1-0 down early on in the half, scored thrice to complete a comprehensive 3-1 win.

Maguire made the revelation while in conversation with MUTV after the match. He said:

"He [Ten Hag] went fairly strong, to be honest, he knew we had to up it. We knew it, or we'd lose the game. To come out as well and for them to score a great goal, although we thought it was out. I know you have to play to the whistle and I'm sure we'll get a telling-off from the manager, but the last 30 minutes we found something."

He added:

"The crowd sucked the ball into the back of the net at the Stretford End. It was a tough game. The first half we weren't at our best, a bit slow, I don't know why. Maybe Sunday, with the celebrations, as we lacked a little bit of tempo."

Maguire continued:

"We spoke about the game, tonight was all about winning and progressing. I must say the last 30 minutes were really good, relentless from the lads and great fight. After having the goal disallowed, we could have dropped out heads and sulked."

He also said;

"But it was recentness and three good goals. The second one is a stand-out from Garnacho, so really pleased for him and I'm sure he's going to score more matchwinners in front of the Stretford End."

Manchester United's next assignment is a trip to Anfield

Having won the Carabao Cup, Manchester United is now focusing on the remaining three competitions.

While they are through to the FA Cup quarterfinals, they are also part of the Premier League title race but only have an outside chance. They are set to face Liverpool next in the league on Sunday, March 5, at Anfield.

UtdDistrict @UtdDistrict Ten Hag: "This team hates losing. When it looked like they were going to lose, they stepped up the tempo. They fight and find ways to win. We have seen today an example of it, so I'm happy with that." [MUTV]

Manchester United will face Real Betis in the Round of 16 of the Europa League.

