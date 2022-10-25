"He knew he had to do a lot more" - Ex-PSG star explains why Lionel Messi endured difficult first season in Paris

Former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) midfielder Javier Pastore believes Lionel Messi wasn't at his physical and mental best last season.

Messi endured an underwhelming debut campaign with the Parisians after joining from Barcelona on a free transfer last summer. He recorded just 11 goals and 15 assists across all competitions, though he added another trophy to his cabinet by lifting the Ligue 1 title.

La Pulga has looked much better this season and Pastore believes it has to do with his improved physical and mental state. He said during an interview with Le Parisien (as quoted by PSG Talk):

“He [Lionel Messi] was not at 100% physically last year, whereas this season we can see him very well. He knew he had to do a lot more. Now, we see him physically and mentally, he is ready to make big matches.

“His positioning has evolved as well. He is a playmaker and more the player who will complete the actions. He places himself more to make the team play and to score the others.”

Pastore, who played with Messi for Argentina, continued:

“We see it on the right, on the left, chaining the one-two. He needed to change his game, he understood that because he is a very intelligent player. Now, he can make the difference anywhere on the pitch.”

The midfielder, who now turns out for Elche CF, added about Messi's performances this season:

“I watch all his matches, and it’s impressive to see the level he’s been playing with since the start of the season. He’s another player. I was sure it was going to be like this. I think he has found his place on the pitch and the connection with the whole team.”

Lionel Messi is quickly edging towards double figures in goals and assists for PSG this season

Following a difficult debut season in Paris, Lionel Messi has enjoyed a renaissance this time around.

He began the 2022-23 campaign with a goal as PSG lifted the Trophee des Champions by defeating FC Nantes 4-0. Messi has since added eight more goals as well as 10 assists in his next 14 matches across all competitions.

The talismanic forward most recently played a part in all three of PSG's goals as they beat AC Ajaccio 3-0 in Ligue 1. He assisted both of Kylian Mbappe's strikes, while also scoring the Parisians' second goal on the night.

Thanks to Lionel Messi's exploits, PSG are currently five points clear at the top of the Ligue 1 table after 12 matches. They also lead their UEFA Champions League group with eight points from four games.

