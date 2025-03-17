"He doesn't know how to explain what he's feeling" - Ruben Amorim on injury to Manchester United star

Manchester United coach Ruben Amorim has expressed his worry following teenage defender Ayden Heaven's injury against Leicester City (March 16). The youngster was forced off in the second half of the Premier League clash after a coming together with Patson Daka, and needed a stretcher to leave the pitch.

Heaven was making his first Premier League start for the Red Devils after impressing in his full debut for the club against Real Sociedad in midweek. The 18-year-old was a timely January signing for Amorim's side, as his arrival coincided with the season-ending injury to Lisandro Martinez. Heaven played just 51 minutes at the King Power Stadium before an ankle problem forced him off.

Speaking after the game, Amorim pointed out that the young defender was unable to explain what he felt as he left the pitch. The coach also revealed that an assessment will be made during the week to determine how long the former Arsenal starlet will be out for.

“Well, we have to evaluate during the week. He's a young kid, he doesn't know how to explain what he's feeling, so it's hard for us to know something. He's a bit a little bit more calm now, but we have to assess during the week. But he's doing a great job and it's a shame if he has something for quite a long time. We wish him all the best," Amorim said (via TribalFootball).

Heaven came into the Manchester United starting XI after injuries to both Harry Maguire and Leny Yoro, in addition to Martinez's injury, left them light at the back. He was replaced by midfielder Toby Collyer after his injury, pointing to the diminished defensive options available to Amorim.

Amorim will hope for an improvement to his squad's injury situation ahead of their return from the international break. The Red Devils will face high-flying Nottingham Forest in their first game back from the break (April 1).

Manchester United thrash sorry Leicester City to claim successive wins

Manchester United continued their fine week ahead of the international break by claiming a deserved 3-0 win over Leicester City at the King Power Stadium. The Red Devils made it two wins in a row as they eased past the Foxes away from home.

Following their dominant win over Real Sociedad, Ruben Amorim's side traveled to Leicester City and took the lead after 28 minutes through Rasmus Hojlund. Alejandro Garnacho gave the Red Devils a second goal in the 67th minute before Bruno Fernandes added a third on the stroke of full-time.

Fernandes continued his fine form with a goal and two assists, adding to the hat-trick he scored against Real Sociedad and his goal against Arsenal. Manchester United move up to 13th in the standings following the win over the Foxes.

