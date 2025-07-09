"He knows what he is doing" - Pundit claims 'very clever' Chelsea star is pretending to be stupid in front of the media

Football pundit Micah Richards has claimed that Chelsea midfielder Cole Palmer pretends to be stupid when facing the media. He believes the Englishman is much more intelligent than he reveals.
Palmer has grabbed a few eyeballs for his attitude during media commitments. The 23-year-old often assumes a nonchalant persona during interviews, giving straightforward answers and showing a carefree attitude when in front of the camera.
Many of his post-match interactions with reporters have gone viral on social media, with some turning into memes. However, Richards believes the former Manchester City star is 'very clever' and knows what he is doing.
The ex-Manchester City defender made this assertion while discussing Palmer's persona in front of the media on The Rest is Football Podcast with Gary Lineker. He said (via GOAL):
"Very clever. He knows what he is doing. He is very witty. He's like [Jack] Grealish. They pretend they are stupid but they are really not. They know exactly what they are doing. Cole Palmer is exactly the same."
Cole Palmer has been instrumental to Chelsea's success at the ongoing FIFA Club World Cup. He has featured in all but one of the Blues' six matches at the tournament, contributing a goal and an assist.
Plamer will be hoping to lead his team to glory when they face either Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) or Real Madrid in the Club World Cup final on Sunday, July 13. Fans will be counting on the Englishman to replicate his heroics from the UEFA Conference League final two months ago, where he bagged a brace of assists in the 4-1 win over Real Betis.
"We are very happy and very proud to play the final" - Chelsea coach Enzo Maresca on semi-final victory over Fluminense
Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca was in high spirits after his team booked their place in the final of the FIFA Club World Cup. The Blues defeated Brazilian side Fluminense 2-0 in the semifinalsl at the MetLife Stadium on Tuesday, July 8, courtesy of a brace from new signing Joao Pedro
Speaking to the club's official website after the game, the Italian manager expressed excitement at achieving such a feat. He said:
"We are very happy and very proud to play the final. The reason why is that this is the Club World Cup, the best clubs in the world are here. So for us to be there [in the final] on Sunday is something we have to be proud and happy about."
Maresca's is now just one game shy of winning a second major trophy in his debut season with Chelsea following their Conference League triumph in May.