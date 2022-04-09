"He knows him" - Kevin Campbell believes Manchester United loanee will have a future at the club if Erik ten Hag is appointed

Sky Sports pundit Kevin Campbell believes Donny van de Beek could still have a future at Manchester United if Erik Ten Hag becomes their next manager. The Dutchman joined Everton on loan in the winter transfer window after finding opportunities hard to come by at Old Trafford.

Van de Beek's situation hasn't improved much at Everton, with the midfielder having played just six games since switching to Goodison Park. The Dutchman is currently out of action due to a thigh injury and Campbell believes he's suffered the setback because he hasn't had much involvement.

He wrote in his column for Goodison News:

“I like van de Beek, I think he’s a good player. He’s played some really good games for Everton. But unfortunately, a bit like Dele Alli, he hasn’t played a lot of football. So what happens without playing football is you start to pick up injuries because you haven’t played a lot. Unfortunately this is the curse that Everton have to deal with right now."

Van de Beek is expected to return to Manchester United after his loan spell with the Toffees expires at the end of the season. He is highly likely to end up working with Ten Hag when he returns, under whom he shone during his time at Ajax. As per ESPN, United are finalizing the appointment of the Dutch manager.

Campbell believes the duo's fine relationship and understanding could help the midfielder enjoy a new lease of life at Old Trafford. He said:

“Listen, I believe if ten Hag comes in then obviously he knows him very well, maybe he’ll have a future at Old Trafford. If it’s [Mauricio] Pochettino or someone else, I don’t know, because obviously they’ll have their own ideas of what they’re looking at. So there might be an opportunity for Everton to sign him, [but only] if it’s not ten Hag."

Donny van de Beek's numbers for Manchester United so far

Van de Beek left Manchester United for Everton on loan in January

The Dutchman joined the Red Devils from Ajax in a transfer worth €40 million during the summer of 2020. However, his stint at Old Trafford has produced more questions than answers. He struggled to establish himself in the team prior to his loan switch to Everton.

His numbers with the Red Devils stand at two goals and two assists in 50 appearances across all competitions. It remains to be seen if and how he'll fare playing under Erik Ten Hag at Old Trafford next season.

