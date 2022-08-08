"He knows how I think about him and what the club needs" - Barcelona manager Xavi drops hint on Frenkie de Jong's future 

Barcelona boss Xavi Hernandez provided an insight into Frenkie de Jong's potential future after his side's 6-0 demolition of Pumas UNAL in their final pre-season game of the summer. The Dutch midfielder has been heavily linked with a move away from Camp Nou over the last couple of months.

Despite De Jong's prominent role in Xavi's squad last season, the 25-year-old has been heavily tipped to leave Barcelona due to the club's dire financial situation.

Barcelona could therefore struggle to register their new signings unless they can sell Frenkie de Jong, which will help them raise funds and abide by La Liga's wage budget rules.

Manchester United are seemingly desperate to sign the Dutchman as Erik ten Hag is keen to reunite with the former Ajax star at Old Trafford, as per The Daily Mail.

Despite Barca's need to sell players, Xavi Hernandez has revealed that De Jong is part of his plans and that he is 'counting on him for next season'.

"I don't know what will happen to Frenkie. Anything is possible until August 31, but he knows how I think about him and what the club needs. Of course I'm counting on him for next season," said Xavi as per Barcablaugranes.

“With him and his teammates, we have a very powerful midfield. He has offers, but we want him to stay”. Barça president Laporta on Frenkie de Jong: “Frenkie’s our player and we want him to stay at Barcelona, he wants to stay too”.“With him and his teammates, we have a very powerful midfield. He has offers, but we want him to stay”. @ReshadRahman_ Barça president Laporta on Frenkie de Jong: “Frenkie’s our player and we want him to stay at Barcelona, he wants to stay too”. 🚨🇳🇱 #FCB“With him and his teammates, we have a very powerful midfield. He has offers, but we want him to stay”. @ReshadRahman_ https://t.co/TZqllbKZFd

Frenkie de Jong was left on the bench for Barca's game against Pumas UNAL. Xavi opted to start Pedri, Gavi, and Sergio Busquets in midfield. De Jong was brought on as a second-half substitute and was able to get on the scoresheet after finding the back of the net in the 84th minute.

Manchester United set to switch focus from Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong

Manchester United's dismal midfield display in their 2-1 defeat to Brighton in their opening Premier League game of the season was a clear indication of their desperate need for a top-quality ball-playing midfielder. Scott McTominay and Fred produced disappointing performances as they struggled to distribute and keep hold of the ball and shield the Red Devils' backline.

Erik ten Hag's side have been courting Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong for more than two months. The 25-year-old reluctance to join the Old Trafford outfit could result in them looking at alternative targets as there is just three weeks to go before the close of the summer transfer window.

UtdPlug @UtdPlug Alternatives to De Jong have been on Manchester United’s list for months, in Ruben Neves and Youri Tielemans, but they are yet to make an approach for either player as De Jong is still their priority @caughtoffside Alternatives to De Jong have been on Manchester United’s list for months, in Ruben Neves and Youri Tielemans, but they are yet to make an approach for either player as De Jong is still their priority @FabrizioRomano 🚨🇳🇱 Alternatives to De Jong have been on Manchester United’s list for months, in Ruben Neves and Youri Tielemans, but they are yet to make an approach for either player as De Jong is still their priority @FabrizioRomano @caughtoffside ✅

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has claimed that the Red Devils have identified Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves as a potential target. The Portuguese midfielder's Premier League experience, vision, creativity, and eye for goal make him the ideal target for Erik ten Hag. Wolves are, however, likely to demand a mammoth fee for the 25-year-old as he has two years left on his contract.

