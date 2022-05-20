“He knows his place in the squad” – Ian Rush names ‘perfect’ Liverpool star who has ‘really kicked on’ this year

Liverpool legend Ian Rush believes left-back Kostas Tsimikas has been the perfect understudy for Andy Robertson and has kicked on this year.

The Greece international struggled in his debut season in the previous campaign as he suffered a couple of injuries and also tested positive for COVID-19. He made just seven appearances in all competitions back then.

The 26-year-old has managed to stay fit for the majority of the current campaign and Liverpool have reaped the benefit, making 26 appearances.

Tsimikas started the first couple of Premier League games for the Merseyside outfit in the absence of Robertson. He laid down a marker that he wasn’t there to just make up the numbers.

B/R Football @brfootball What a moment for Kostas Tsimikas 🥳 What a moment for Kostas Tsimikas 🥳 https://t.co/9Cmt1qs0Mh

Rush explained that the full-back has made his chances count and has been the ideal understudy for Robertson.

He said:

“He knows his place in the squad but all season he’s been the perfect understudy to Andy Robertson and he took his chance in the spotlight at Wembley."

He added:

“Tsimikas has really kicked on this year. Last season, he only played seven games, but he’s got 26 appearances in all competitions this term and with Liverpool playing the maximum number of games available to them this season it’s essential to have good cover for Robertson.”

Klopp has made good use of Tsimikas’ ability at Liverpool

It’s no surprise that he has made 26 appearances for the Reds across competitions this season as he has shown good quality on the ball.

Robertson has made the left-back position his own, making it hard to get playing time ahead of the Scotland international. However, Tsimikas has shown his all-round game whenever he has been called upon.

The Anfield Wrap @TheAnfieldWrap



More of that Saturday please



It's Kostas Tsimikas' birthday so here he is dancing round the league cup trophyMore of that Saturday please It's Kostas Tsimikas' birthday so here he is dancing round the league cup trophy 🇬🇷🏆More of that Saturday please https://t.co/Vp4alo9VFP

The 26-year-old has managed six assists across all competitions and has provided good support in the attacking third. He has also fulfilled his defensive duties well.

The Greek star scored the winning penalty in a sudden death shootout against Chelsea in the FA Cup final last Sunday (May 14). He, perhaps, deserved his moment of glory as he has been immaculate this season.

Whether or not he will play a part in the upcoming two games remains to be seen as Liverpool seek to complete the entire set this season. They have won the Carabao Cup and the FA Cup. They will face Real Madrid in the Champions League final on May 28. They are also just a point behind leaders Manchester City in the Premier League with one game to go.

Edited by Aditya Singh