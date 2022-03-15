×
Create
Notifications

“He knows how to play and let people play” – Antonio Cassano lavishes praise on Barcelona star who is ‘decisive everywhere’

Antonio Cassano has lavished praise on Blaugrana star Pedri.
Antonio Cassano has lavished praise on Blaugrana star Pedri.
Nnanna Mba
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Mar 15, 2022 10:02 AM IST
News

Former Italy international Antonio Cassano lavished praise for Barcelona midfielder Pedri in a recent interview. The striker, who had a spell in Madrid, waxed lyrical about the Blaugrana youngster and his decisiveness on the pitch.

The former Italy international is not the first to recognise the phenomenal Blaugrana talent, with Pedri drawing praise from far and wide. The young Spaniard recently won the European Golden Boy award last season. Pedri also garnered attention when he played well over 50 games across competitions last campaign for the Blaugrana.

Cassano, a former Los Blancos star, was full of praise for Pedri’s ability and maturity on the ball, saying:

"When you see him playing, you think: how old is he (Pedri)? He knows how to play and let people play. He is decisive everywhere". And then there is Gavi: '2004! Congratulations to Barcelona!'"
Barcelona’s Pedri scored this stunner - a strong contender for the best goal in matchday 25 in #LaLiga.𝐇𝐞 𝐢𝐬 𝐨𝐧𝐥𝐲 𝟏𝟗 🤯🤯 https://t.co/F7WdcVhTnE

Pedri has had reduced game time this season, with injuries likely caused by overexertion and fatigue. Nevertheless, without a doubt, Pedri is the future of the Barcelona midfield.

Xavi Hernandez returning Barcelona to its former glory

FC Barcelona vs CA Osasuna - La Liga Santander
FC Barcelona vs CA Osasuna - La Liga Santander

The start of the ongoing season was a difficult one for the Blaugrana, with Lionel Messi leaving Camp Nou for Paris on a free transfer. However, the club has recovered well, especially in recent weeks.

Since Ernesto Valverde left the club in 2020, Camp Nou has seen four managers at the helm, with only one trophy (2020-21 Copa Del Rey) amongst the lot, courtesy of Ronald Koeman. The club eventually turned to their legendary midfielder Xavi Hernandez to guide the struggling side and right the sinking ship.

Although he had a difficult start, a brilliant winter transfer window has seen the Blaugrana add quality to their ranks. Strong results on the field have seen the team surge up La Liga rankings, currently sitting in third place.

FULL TIME!!!! #BarçaAtleti https://t.co/AqxeinMJvU
Also Read Article Continues below

Under Xavi, the Blaugrana look good to compete in the UEFA Champions League next season, and possibly navigate beyond the group stage. While they might not win a trophy this season, they remain on the right track to do so.

Edited by Bhargav
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी