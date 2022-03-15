“He knows how to play and let people play” – Antonio Cassano lavishes praise on Barcelona star who is ‘decisive everywhere’

Former Italy international Antonio Cassano lavished praise for Barcelona midfielder Pedri in a recent interview. The striker, who had a spell in Madrid, waxed lyrical about the Blaugrana youngster and his decisiveness on the pitch.

The former Italy international is not the first to recognise the phenomenal Blaugrana talent, with Pedri drawing praise from far and wide. The young Spaniard recently won the European Golden Boy award last season. Pedri also garnered attention when he played well over 50 games across competitions last campaign for the Blaugrana.

Cassano, a former Los Blancos star, was full of praise for Pedri’s ability and maturity on the ball, saying:

"When you see him playing, you think: how old is he (Pedri)? He knows how to play and let people play. He is decisive everywhere". And then there is Gavi: '2004! Congratulations to Barcelona!'"

𝐇𝐞 𝐢𝐬 𝐨𝐧𝐥𝐲 𝟏𝟗 🤯🤯 Barcelona’s Pedri scored this stunner - a strong contender for the best goal in matchday 25 in #LaLiga 𝐇𝐞 𝐢𝐬 𝐨𝐧𝐥𝐲 𝟏𝟗 🤯🤯 Barcelona’s Pedri scored this stunner - a strong contender for the best goal in matchday 25 in #LaLiga.𝐇𝐞 𝐢𝐬 𝐨𝐧𝐥𝐲 𝟏𝟗 🤯🤯 https://t.co/F7WdcVhTnE

Pedri has had reduced game time this season, with injuries likely caused by overexertion and fatigue. Nevertheless, without a doubt, Pedri is the future of the Barcelona midfield.

Xavi Hernandez returning Barcelona to its former glory

The start of the ongoing season was a difficult one for the Blaugrana, with Lionel Messi leaving Camp Nou for Paris on a free transfer. However, the club has recovered well, especially in recent weeks.

Since Ernesto Valverde left the club in 2020, Camp Nou has seen four managers at the helm, with only one trophy (2020-21 Copa Del Rey) amongst the lot, courtesy of Ronald Koeman. The club eventually turned to their legendary midfielder Xavi Hernandez to guide the struggling side and right the sinking ship.

Although he had a difficult start, a brilliant winter transfer window has seen the Blaugrana add quality to their ranks. Strong results on the field have seen the team surge up La Liga rankings, currently sitting in third place.

Under Xavi, the Blaugrana look good to compete in the UEFA Champions League next season, and possibly navigate beyond the group stage. While they might not win a trophy this season, they remain on the right track to do so.

