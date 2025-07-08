"He knows what it takes to win titles" - Chelsea urged to hijack Manchester United's move for PL star

Football pundit Emmanuel Petit has urged Chelsea to hijack Manchester United's move for goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez. He believes that Argentine will be an inspiration to the dressing room and also knows how to win titles.

Speaking to Escapist Magazine (via GOAL), Petit said that 32 years was not old for a goalkeeper and the Blues should consider getting him. He believes that the Manchester United target can help the young players and said:

"Emiliano Martinez would be an inspiration in the Chelsea dressing room. I have criticised his behaviour in the past but he knows what it takes to win titles; he has that experience. He can inspire other players and he has all the qualities needed of a top goalkeeper. He would be a very good signing for Chelsea, and 32 isn’t old for a goalkeeper. I think he’d link well with Enzo Maresca and the players already at the club. One fear I have is for Aston Villa, I am worried about them with top players leaving the club, I’m not sure where it will leave them next season."

Enzo Maresca's side tried to sign Mike Maignan from AC Milan earlier this summer, but failed to agree terms. The San Siro side have now confirmed that the goalkeeper, whose contract expires next summer, will be staying at the club despite not signing a new deal.

Chelsea told not to sign Manchester United target

Former footballer William Gallas goes not think on the same lines as Emmanuel Petit and believes Emiliano Martinez will be a bad influence on the young players. He believes that the goalkeeper's antics will not be good for the club and told Prime Casino (via METRO):

"He’s a good goalkeeper. Obviously, he was a key player for Argentina. He’s done well at Aston Villa since he joined them from Arsenal those years ago, but I have to admit, I have some serious doubts about whether he would be a good fit for Chelsea. I don’t know if he’s got the right profile to be the goalkeeper of Chelsea. When I think about his antics, I just don’t think he would be a positive addition to the club."

Emiliano Martinez is reportedly looking to leave Aston Villa and has also been linked with Barcelona and Saudi Pro League clubs. Manchester United are also said to be interested in the Argentine, but have not made an official move yet.

