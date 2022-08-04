"He knows there’s a great chance of winning a lot of trophies" - Gabby Agbonlahor predicts Jude Bellingham's next destination

Former Aston Villa striker Gabby Agbonlahor has predicted that England wonderkid Jude Bellingham will choose Liverpool as his next club.

The 19-year-old central-midfielder has become one of the leading young players in European football, which has led to numerous big clubs being linked with his signature.

Bellingham has scored 11 times in 91 appearances for Borussia Dortmund since moving from Birmingham City two years ago. The teenager has also become a regular member of Gareth Southgate's England side.

Agbonlahor has backed Bellingham to seamlessly slot into Jurgen Klopp's midfield and could serve as a replacement for Naby Keita. The pundit told Football Insider:

“It depends on him and where he wants to go. Some players have the dream of playing at Real Madrid and that’s the route he goes down. But Real Madrid have some very good midfielders now. Camavinga, a very good midfielder, Kroos and Modric are still in there, Cassemiro as well.

“But I think he will choose Liverpool because he will see a guaranteed starter position ready-made for him, Keita out, Bellingham in. I think he would choose Liverpool because he knows there’s a great chance of winning a lot of trophies there.”

Anfield Edition @AnfieldEdition Jude Bellingham: "You can have all the money you want from playing football, you can buy whatever you want, but being appreciated for creating so many memories for so many people.



"That's the thing that motivates me in football."



I think we know the perfect club for you, Jude. Jude Bellingham: "You can have all the money you want from playing football, you can buy whatever you want, but being appreciated for creating so many memories for so many people."That's the thing that motivates me in football."I think we know the perfect club for you, Jude. https://t.co/M0HwmistYI

Pundit believes Jude Bellingham should be Liverpool's number one transfer target

Central midfield is often cited as an area for improvement for Liverpool, while also needing to bring the average age down.

James Milner, Jordan Henderson and Thiago Alcantara are all in their 30s and pundit Noel Whelan believes the Merseyside club will need to sign Jude Bellingham, should the opportunity arise. However, he did recognize that the deal would be difficult to pull off this summer due to the club's expensive window so far.

While Borussia Dortmund are known for selling their best players, they very rarely sell two of their top stars in the same summer. With the Bunesliga giants having already sold Erling Haaland, it would take a huge offer for them to allow Bellingham to leave.

The former Leeds United striker told Fan Nation:

“They’ve gone out and spent quite a lot of money this summer. Carvalho has come in, and they’ve spent a staggering amount on Nunez as well – which is their answer to the Erling Haaland deal.

“The question is – do they need any defensive midfielders? They’ve got Milner, Henderson, Fabinho, as well as other players who can make an impact.

“Do they need to force a transfer through for the sake of it? We know who their number one target is. It’s Jude Bellingham – and they’ll be moving for him next year."

Jude Bellingham @BellinghamJude

Congrats to the new boys on their debuts.🫶🏽 Win and a goal to get things started.Congrats to the new boys on their debuts.🫶🏽 Win and a goal to get things started.⚡️Congrats to the new boys on their debuts.🫶🏽 https://t.co/TyYGzZk49Z

