"He knows he will get game time" - Neil Mellor doesn't think 23-year-old Liverpool player will leave in the summer

Liverpool youngster Caoimhín Kelleher impressed one and all with his performance against Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday (February 27).

The 23-year-old Irishman was great throughout the match, making some crucial saves to keep his side in the game.

His moment of glory came when he stepped up to take Liverpool's 11th penalty in the shootout and dispatched it with great authority. Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga missed the next spot-kick to hand the Reds their first trophy of the season.

Kelleher has been Klopp's first-choice keeper in all domestic cup competitions this season. He has also impressed in the Premier League whenever he has been asked to deputize for Alisson Becker.

Given his glowing form, many fans believe he might leave Anfield next season in search of first-team action. However, former Liverpool footballer Neil Mellor thinks otherwise. He told Sky Sports (via HITC):

“Maybe, I am sure that would have been the case in the previous summer as well. What I would say is that there is real harmony in the Liverpool goalkeeping department. Alisson is clearly the number one and one of the best keepers in the world.”

Mellor added:

“But Kelleher is learning and he is getting better all the time. He knows he will get game time and it may be is limited. When the next game comes around, Norwich in the FA Cup and then West Ham, then Alisson will be the number one choice and brought back in for that.”

Kelleher will have more chances to impress for Liverpool

The young Irishman is likely to continue in goal for the Reds when they take on Norwich City in the fifth round of the FA Cup today (March 2). Jurgen Klopp's side are in great form and will want to add more trophies to their kitty this season. Victory against the Canaries will put them in the quarterfinals of the competition.

Kelleher has kept four clean sheets in eight games for the Reds this season. He could potentially play up to four more games in the FA Cup itself and continue to deputize in other matches for Alisson, whenever needed.

The Reds are chasing the Premier League and UEFA Champions League titles as well this season.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra