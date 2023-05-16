"He knows how to win major trophies" - Piers Morgan makes incredible Premier League title claim involving Arsenal and Cristiano Ronaldo 

British broadcaster Piers Morgan claims that Arsenal would have won the Premier League title if they had signed Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Gunners have capitulated in their title race with Manchester City after suffering a 3-0 defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday (May 14). They now trail the league leaders by four points having held an eight-point cushion over City in January.

Morgan is a massive fan of Cristiano Ronaldo and backed the Portuguese icon during his unceremonious departure from Manchester United. He has now claimed that Arsenal have won the league if he had headed to the Emirates. He also suggests that the legendary striker was enticed by a move to the Gunners.

The journalist responded to a fan on Twitter who asked where Ronaldo was. He tweeted:

"Mock all you like, but if we’d signed Ronaldo when he left Utd, until the end of the season - as he was keen to do btw - we would have won the League. He knows how to win major trophies, and how to score goals when it really matters."

Cristiano Ronaldo, 38, left Old Trafford in November by mutually agreeing to terminate his contract. The Portuguese legend seemingly wanted to remain in Europe but headed to Saudi side Al Nassr.

He left Manchester United after giving a scathing interview about the club to Morgan on TalkTV. It was during that interview that Ronaldo admitted he wanted Arsenal to win the league if the Red Devils failed to:

“Manchester [United] first and if not, Arsenal is some team that I like to see play. I like the team, I like the coach. I think they have a good team. If Manchester United don’t win the Premier League, I will be happy if Arsenal."

Ronaldo is a proven winner and has won the Premier League title on three occasions during his first spell with Manchester United. He bagged 103 goals and 39 assists in 236 Premier League games over the course of two spells at Old Trafford.

Arsenal legend Ray Parlour was opposed to the Gunners moving for Cristiano Ronaldo in January

Parlour didn't want Ronaldo to join the Gunners.

Cristiano Ronaldo was a free agent in January after having his contract terminated at Manchester United. A host of European heavyweights were linked with his signature including Chelsea and Bayern Munich.

Arsenal were also touted as potential suitors but their former midfielder Ray Parlour didn't want the Portuguese icon at the Emirates. He believed that Ronaldo was too lazy to play in Mikel Arteta's side, telling SportsLens:

”I wasn’t in favour of bringing Ronaldo in, certainly not before Jesus got injured because he won’t want to be sitting on the bench again. I just don’t think he’ll work hard enough. I know he scores the goals but Ronaldo won’t bring the energy of Jesus by any means."

Cristiano Ronaldo lacked form in the latter stages of his second spell at Old Trafford. He also lacked game time, starting 10 of 16 games, scoring three goals, and providing two assists.

