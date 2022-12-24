"He lacks intensity and doesn't fit the system" - Ex-Liverpool defender explains why Chelsea should not sign Cristiano Ronaldo

Former Liverpool defender Luis Enrique has urged Chelsea not to make a move for Cristiano Ronaldo. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner is a free agent and is yet to decide on his next club.

Chelsea are reportedly in the market for a short-term fix after Armando Broja was ruled out of the season following an ACL injury. The Blues have a deal in place to sign David Fofana, but the young striker is expected to head out on loan straight away.

Speaking to LordPing, Enrique claimed Ronaldo was one of the best ever, but highlighted that the Portuguese was not the one for Chelsea. He said:

"People forget that Ronaldo is one of the best ever, however he is past his best now. He did not start for Portugal or Man United in the summer even. They signed Nkunku for next season who is young and a top player. However, they need someone for now. Ronaldo would be the wrong call though as he lacks intensity, does not fit the system and no longer suits the Premier League. The only good thing about the deal is he is able to bring in a lot of money in shirt sales and sponsors as he is the most known person in the world. Football wise though, it would not be a good move."

Chelsea striker ruled out for the season after an ACL injury

Armando Broja suffered an injury in a warmup match against Aston Villa. The young striker was ruled out for the season a week later and confirmed that he had undergone surgery and was on a long road to recovery.

Broja posted:

"Pleased to say I underwent a successful operation this morning. Time to rest up before starting my road to recovery. Thank you once again to everyone who has sent messages of support."

Chelsea will now rely on Kai Havertz and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as their top strikers this season. Graham Potter's side were winless in their last five matches before the season was paused for the FIFA World Cup. They return to action against Bournemouth on Tuesday.

