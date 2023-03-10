"He lead the team from the first minute" - Erik ten Hag hails Manchester United star's performance in 4-1 win over Real Betis in the UEL

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag lauded Bruno Fernandes for his brilliant performance in the side's comfortable 4-1 win over Real Betis on Thursday (March 9). The Red Devils took one massive step towards the quarterfinals following a superb win in the first leg of their last 16 tie at Old Trafford.

Ten Hag was impressed by Fernandes' display, particularly how he controlled the game in the middle of the park. He told BT Sport after the win over Betis:

“He was brilliant today. He lead the team from the first minute, in possession he controlled the rhythm of the game and scored a goal."

UtdPlug @UtdPlug Ten Hag on Fernandes: 'I think he was the best player on the pitch.' Ten Hag on Fernandes: 'I think he was the best player on the pitch.' #mufc 🚨🇵🇹 Ten Hag on Fernandes: 'I think he was the best player on the pitch.' #mufc https://t.co/KgidZnz1b2

Fernandes made headlines throughout the week following a poor and controversial performance against Liverpool last Sunday (March 5). The Red Devils' vice-captain was the villain on an embarrassing day as United were thrashed 7-0.

Ten Hag firmly placed in trust in Fernandes before the clash with Betis, confirming he would continue as his captain. The Portuguese midfielder rewarded Ten Hag's trust with a stellar display against Betis.

He played a part in Marcus Rashford's sixth-minute opener and his cross created problems in the Betis box. The ball fell into Rashford's path and he eventually smashed past Spanish goalkeeper Claudio Bravo.

Manuel Pellegrini's side did equalize through former Newcastle United striker Ayoze Perez in the 32nd minute. However, Fernandes was instrumental in Manchester United taking the lead again in the 52nd minute. The Portuguese playmaker found Antony on the right flank. The Brazilian winger cut inside before striking a phenomenal effort past Bravo.

Fernandes' performance merited a goal and he scored one in the 58th minute. The midfielder rose highest to power home a bullet header to give United a 3-1 lead. Wout Weghorst then added a fourth in the 82nd minute to put Ten Hag's men in the driving seat in their last 16 tie. The second leg will take place at Benito Villamarin next Thursday (March 16).

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes thinks Ten Hag was testing his team's character with his starting lineup

Ten Hag sent the same side out that suffered heavy loss to Liverpool.

Manchester United's starting lineup was unchanged from the one that suffered the horrendous 7-0 defeat to Liverpool last Sunday. It took many by surprise given the manner of that loss and the amount of criticism players such as Fernandes, Wout Weghorst and Diogo Dalot received.

Despite this, Ten Hag's decision paid off as United romped to victory over Betis. Scholes reckoned before the game that the Dutch coach was testing his team's character. He told BT Sport:

“The manager has said to forget that and it does not matter, I am sending the same time out. They owe me after the shambles of a second-half performance at Liverpool."

Scholes added:

“I think he has the same team out to test a few characters tonight to see them going forwards, and can they really play for me in big games, when it really matters.”

UtdChronicle @UtdChronicle Ten Hag telling the players they owe him THREE more goals Ten Hag telling the players they owe him THREE more goals 😭❤️https://t.co/7NQbEI2pu6

Next up for Manchester United is the visit of Southampton in the league on Sunday (March 11).

