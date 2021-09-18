“He is a leader for the group” - Raphael Varane insists he is 'happy' to play with Manchester United star

New Manchester United centre-back Raphael Varane is happy to be playing alongside Paul Pogba, having known his compatriot for a very long time.

Speaking to Sky Sports (via Manchester Evening News), Raphael Varane believes Paul Pogba is a leader at United, and brings positive energy to the team. Varane said:

"Paul spoke to me about the club, about the atmosphere, about the expectations. Of course, he is a great player. But he also has very good, positive energy. He is a leader for the group. I've known him for a very long time, so I'm happy to play with him."

Raphael Varane arrived at Manchester United this summer for a fee of around €40 million after spending ten seasons at Real Madrid. When asked about the transition from La Liga to the Premier League, Varane said the English top flight is much quicker than the Spanish league. The Manchester United defender added:

"It's a different kind of football. It's faster; you have more duels and the intensity is very high in every game. The rhythm on the pitch is different. You repeat a lot of runs and effort, and you have to be ready because there is a lot of pressure."

The signing of Raphael Varane is a huge coup for Manchester United. The Red Devils finally have a defender who can partner club captain Harry Maguire at the heart of their defence.

Paul Pogba's Manchester United future still in doubt

Paul Pogba's future at Manchester United is still in doubt. That is despite reports suggesting the Frenchman is keen to pen a new deal after United's convincing win over Newcastle United last weekend.

According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Manchester United are prioritising offering Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes new contacts. However, talks with Fernandes should not drag on as long as Pogba's.

Fernandes is happy to stay with Manchester United for the foreseeable future. The Red Devils hope to offer the 25-year-old midfielder a new contract by the end of the year.

Despite no progress in his contract talks, Pogba has had a great start to the new Premier League season. The 28-year-old midfielder has so far registered seven assists in the opening four games, helping Manchester United to the top of the Premier League table.

