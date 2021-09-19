"He leads by example" - Thomas Tuchel hails Chelsea star as future captain

Thomas Tuchel has tipped Romelu Lukaku to become Chelsea captain in the future. The German manager claims the striker already behaves like a captain, and that is very important on the pitch.

Chelsea signed Romelu Lukaku earlier this summer for a club-record fee of £97 million. The Belgian has started off well at Stamford Bridge, scoring in three of the four games he has played for them.

Ahead of the Tottenham clash on Sunday night, Thomas Tuchel was asked if he sees Romelu Lukaku as a future Chelsea captain. He admitted the chances are there but backed Cesar Azpilicueta and Jorginho to continue for the time being.

"Yes, I think he could be. He has a lot of things you need to be a captain. But we have fantastic captains so no need to think about this now. He behaves like one and this is more important than to actually have the captain's band."

'It's a dangerous time to play Spurs,' says Chelsea Thomas Tuchel

Chelsea take on Tottenham today in the Premier League at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium. The Blues are unbeaten this season and are looking to go joint-top of the table with a win.

Tottenham have a few injury issues, but Thomas Tuchel insists that could be a disadvantage for Chelsea. He said:

"It [the injuries] can also sometimes be a good platform to build a really strong mentality. We have all been in these places where you go, 'oh no, not another injury,' and then comes a tough match - a London derby - and you put yourself maybe in this underdog role. You take the energy from the stadium and fight.

Also Read

"They will go for the win - I believe nothing else. They will try everything and the spectators will help them, because sometimes it creates this kind of atmosphere. The spectators will know they miss some players and need extra support. We have to be well prepared to implement our style and for a tough match. It's full of emotion, it's full of energy - it's a nice one."

Chelsea defeated Tottenham when they faced each other earlier this year.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar