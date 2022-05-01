"He leads the group" - Tim Sherwood says Liverpool have the best athlete in the Premier League who makes other players 'better' 

Former Tottenham Hotspur manager Tim Sherwood believes Liverpool star Virgil van Dijk is a key reason why the Reds' high defensive line works well.

Following the Reds' 1-0 victory against Newcastle United on Saturday, all the talk was about how their effective high defensive line has caught players offside.

Jurgen Klopp's side have trapped attacks offside a whopping 131 times this season. Manchester City are second but are some way behind with 82.

Newcastle had the ball in the back of the net in the first half but the offside flag was soon raised.

Sherwood explained that part of the reason why Liverpool have the stats is because of van Dijk, who is the leader and organizes the team from the back.

He said:

"That stat's because of Jurgen [Klopp] working with them in training but also having leaders on the pitch. That man is Virgil van Dijk. It's his personality, the way he galvanises others – he makes players better around him.

"He's not only the best athlete and one of the best defenders we've ever seen [but] he also marshalls it. He's the captain out there, he's the one who leads."

Van Dijk's presence key as Liverpool's hunt for the quadruple continues

Liverpool suffered several injuries last season, but van Dijk's was perhaps the most impactful one.

The Dutchman is back to his best this season and is the central figure in the team's defense.

Klopp has rotated well this season to keep the team fresh, but van Dijk has been an ever-present figure at the back.

The duo of Ibrahima Konate and Joe Matip have done well, but the presence of an assured figure like van Dijk has certainly made things easier.

Liverpool's high line has been controlled well, and at times when it has failed, the Reds have been bailed out by the ever-dependent Alisson Becker in goal.

Alisson's performances as the last line of defense cannot be overlooked. The Brazilian's positioning and ability to come out of the box to clear danger have been key facets of his game this season.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar