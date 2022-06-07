"He has to leave Arsenal for the good of his career" - Adrian Durham urges star man to leave as Gunners are not 'looking after him properly' 

TalkSPORT journalist Adrian Durham reckons Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka should leave the club, as he's being overworked.

The 20-year-old has been the Gunners' key player in the last two seasons, but Durham believes the club aren't looking after him.

YPOTY contender. Bukayo Saka’s PL season by numbers [38 games]:988 final-third touches142 shots created75% pass accuracy73 progessive passes65 chances created61 carries into box49 succ. take-ons32 passes into box16 goals created11 goals (9.7 xG)7 assists (6.9 xA)YPOTY contender. Bukayo Saka’s PL season by numbers [38 games]:988 final-third touches142 shots created75% pass accuracy73 progessive passes65 chances created61 carries into box49 succ. take-ons32 passes into box16 goals created11 goals (9.7 xG)7 assists (6.9 xA)YPOTY contender. 💫 https://t.co/wdq96L9llw

He compared Saka's situation to that of Jack Wilshere, whose career at the Emirates was riddled with injuries.

Speaking on TalkSPORT, Durham said:

“He has to leave Arsenal for the good of his career. This season, he’s played 48 games in all competitions, he’s played in all 38 Premier League games, starting 36 of them. And he’s 20 years old."

He added:

“This is frighteningly similar to Jack Wilshere’s stats in the season that basically ruined his career – he didn’t play a single game the following season because of injury because they played him too much when he was that age."

Durham said that manager Mikel Arteta can't rotate the 20-year-old now, as he came into prominence only recently. He said:

“I think he’s still played less than 100 games in his career, and from the middle of last season where he suddenly burst onto the scene, and now they can’t leave him out, they can’t rotate him. He’s still young, they’re not looking after him properly.”

Saka has made 131 appearances for the Gunners across competitions since making his debut in 2019.

He played 43 games in the 2021-22 season that saw the Gunners finish fifth in the Premier League. The Englishman was the Gunners' top scorer with 12 goals.

Manchester City interested in Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka - Reports

As per the Daily Mail (via Express), Manchester City are interested in signing Saka. The winger's contract with Arsenal expires in 2024.

The north London side are already in talks with the England international over a new contract. However, City have now joined Liverpool to lure the youngster to the Etihaad.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Manchester City are increasingly interested in signing Bukayo Saka! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿



Arsenal are still struggling to tie the 20-year old down to a long-term contract. Saka has entered the final two years of his current deal.



(Source: Manchester City are increasingly interested in signing Bukayo Saka!🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿Arsenal are still struggling to tie the 20-year old down to a long-term contract. Saka has entered the final two years of his current deal.(Source: @MailSport 🚨 Manchester City are increasingly interested in signing Bukayo Saka! 💎🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Arsenal are still struggling to tie the 20-year old down to a long-term contract. Saka has entered the final two years of his current deal.(Source: @MailSport) https://t.co/n7skl3TIoZ

As per the Express' report, Raheem Sterling is looking to leave City this summer. Hence, the Premier League champions could replace him with Saka.

Moreover, City and Liverpool would offer the youngster Champions League football and a chance to compete for trophies, unlike the Gunners.

However, the Gunners will hope that their academy graduate doesn't leave as they seek to return to the competition..

