"He has to leave" – Real Madrid superstar will not be needed next season, says Guti

Real Madrid great Guti Hernandez has stated that Luka Modric should aim to end his stint at the Santiago Bernabeu at the end of the season.

Modric, 37, has a been key dressing room presence for Los Blancos for more than a decade, helping the side lift 21 trophies in the process. Despite his growing age, he has been a regular starter for his current club this term, featuring in 22 games across all competitions so far.

A world-class midfielder with a keen eye for a pass, the Croatian is set to be out of contract in June this year. With his future at Carlo Ancelotti's outfit still up in the air, the club have been heavily linked with the likes of Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham and Benfica's Enzo Fernandez.

Speaking on El Chiringuito TV, Guti claimed Real Madrid should avoid offering Modric a contract extension in the upcoming months. He said:

"Renewals at Real Madrid? I think [Karim] Benzema will stay. I have my own doubts with Luka Modric. He won't have his space next season. Real Madrid don't need him. I don't know if Bellingham or another midfielder will come but he has to leave at some point."

With both Modric and Toni Kroos in the twilight of their careers, Los Blancos have shored up their midfield department for the future. While Federico Valverde and Aurelien Tchouameni have cemented their place in the first team, Eduardo Camavinga and Dani Ceballos have featured on a rotational basis at the Santiago Bernabeu this campaign.

Overall, the former Tottenham Hotspur man has scored 36 goals and contributed 74 assists in 458 appearances for the La Liga champions.

Liverpool target tipped to join Real Madrid

Taking to Twitter, former Liverpool defender Jose Enrique insisted that the Reds are expected to miss out on Jude Bellingham's signature in the summer due to ownership issues. Naming Real Madrid and Manchester City as ideal destinations for the Dortmund ace, he wrote:

"I wish you were right amigo but I don't believe any chance if the club is not sold by summer. I believe he's going to Madrid or City."

Bellingham, 19, has established himself as an indispensable member of BVB's squad since arriving from Birmingham City for an initial fee of £25 million in the summer of 2020. He has netted 19 goals and contributed 21 assists in 112 games across all competitions for the Bundesliga side.

