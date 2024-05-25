“He is leaving”, “Would be such a stupid decision” - Manchester United fans offer opinion on sacking Ten Hag after FA Cup final win

Manchester United fans took to Twitter to express their thoughts on Erik ten Hag's future at the club after their FA Cup final win on Saturday, May 25. Some supporters implored the club to keep the Dutchman at the club, while some were convinced that he would leave.

This comes after Ten Hag delivered a stunning victory over Manchester City in the FA Cup final at Wembley. Going into the game as heavy underdogs, the Red Devils played a brilliant game. Goals from Alejandro Garnacho (30') and Kobbie Mainoo (39') led them to a 2-1 win over Pep Guardiola's men.

One fan believes that Ten Hag would exit the club, as they wrote on X:

"He is leaving man."

Another suggested that sacking the Dutchman would be the wrong decision, writing:

"Sacking Erik ten Hag would be such a stupid decision."

Here are some fan reactions:

Fans resigned to seeing him go said:

"Whether he’s still the manager or not Erik Ten Hag can walk with his head held high. Prior to him coming we hadn’t won a trophy in 7 years and he’s delivered 2 in 2," another fan wrote.

While others called upon the club to keep him, saying:

"One more season Sacking him would be a farce," a fan wrote.

This comes after reports claiming that Manchester United would begin the search for a new manager irrespective of the outcome of the FA Cup final. The likes of Thomas Tuchel, Kieran McKenna, and Mauricio Pochettino have been mentioned as candidates to take over next season.

Ten Hag enjoyed a decent debut campaign. He led the side to a third-place finish in the Premier League, while also winning the Carabao Cup and making the final of the FA Cup.

This time around, however, the Red Devils have had a miserable time. An eighth-place finish in the league along with a disappointing campaign in the Champions League saw many fans question the manager. However, he has earned some credit back with the win in the FA Cup. He has now won two trophies for United in two years after they went seven years without one.

European qualification scenario for Premier League confirmed after Manchester United's FA Cup win

Manchester United guaranteed qualification to the Europa League for the 2024-25 season with a stunning 2-1 win over Manchester City. The Red Devils ensured they maintained their nine-year streak of qualification to continental tournaments with the victory.

First-half goals from Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo gave the side a 2-0 lead at the break. While Jeremy Doku pulled one back for Guardiola's side, United held on to win their second trophy in Erik ten Hag's era.

Tottenham Hotspur will join Manchester United in the Europa League after finishing in fifth, with Premier League sides failing to bag the additional spot based on UEFA's coefficient rules. The top four of Manchester City, Arsenal, Liverpool, and Aston Villa will play in the Champions League, while sixth-placed Chelsea will play in the Conference League.