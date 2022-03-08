“He left Barcelona crying” – Thierry Henry believes Lionel Messi ‘suffered an emotional shock’ ahead of PSG move

Former Barcelona star Thierry Henry has defended Lionel Messi as the Argentinean continues to adapt to life at Paris Saint-Germain [PSG].

Messi put an end to his 21-year association with Barcelona last summer. Both parties were keen to extend their partnership, but the Blaugrana had to eventually let go of the 34-year-old due to financial constraints.

The superstar went on to join PSG on a free transfer in what was one of the biggest transfers of the summer. Messi has since scored seven goals and provided 11 assists from 24 appearances across all competitions for the Parisians.

Many believe the Argentina international's numbers are not up to his usual standards. Messi has thus far been the subject of severe criticism during his short time in France.

Henry has now come to the PSG superstar's defence by claiming that he suffered an emotional shock when he left Barcelona last summer. The former Blaugrana pointed out how difficult it is to settle at a new club by looking back at his own experience. He told French daily L'Equipe [via Forbes]:

"He [Lionel Messi] left Barcelona crying. He suffered an emotional shock because he did not expect to have to leave. People say that he has everything in Paris, but it's not that obvious. When I left Arsenal for Barca, it took me a year to get well. I arrived injured, after a divorce, and I had to learn a new game system."

Barça Universal @BarcaUniversal Thierry Henry: “Messi left Barcelona crying. He suffered an emotional shock because he did not expect to have to leave. People say that he has everything in Paris, but it's not that obvious. When I left Arsenal for Barça, it took me a year to get well.” Thierry Henry: “Messi left Barcelona crying. He suffered an emotional shock because he did not expect to have to leave. People say that he has everything in Paris, but it's not that obvious. When I left Arsenal for Barça, it took me a year to get well.” https://t.co/NCocdzcids

Messi and Henry shared the dressing room at Barcelona in late 2000s. The attacking duo played 89 matches across all competitions for the La Liga giants together during their time in Spain. They even combined to score 17 goals for the side.

PSG superstar Lionel Messi and Thierry Henry helped Barcelona win Sextuple in 2009

Thierry Henry put an end to his eight-year association with Arsenal and joined the Blaugrana in 2007. PSG superstar Lionel Messi, on the other hand, was slowly finding his feet in Europe at the time.

Barça Worldwide @BarcaWorldwide 🗣️ Thierry Henry: “Who’s the best player in the world? I would go with Leo Messi.”

🗣️ Thierry Henry: “Who’s the best player in the world? I would go with Leo Messi.”https://t.co/QdFWbiJu0o

Messi and Henry helped the Catalans achieve significant success during their time together at the club. Their success reached its peak when the Camp Nou outfit won the Sextuple in 2009.

Henry went on to join the New York Red Bulls in 2010. Meanwhile, Messi continued to lead the Blaugrana to success for over a decade before leaving for PSG last summer.

Despite their partnership ending in 2010, Henry continues to back Messi to succeed wherever he is.

Edited by Dakir Mohammed Thanveer