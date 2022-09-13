"He was less efficient, less present" - Christophe Galtier explains how PSG superstar Neymar has changed his performances compared to last season

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager Christophe Galtier has credited Brazilian forward Neymar Jr's work ethic for his amazing form during the start of the 2022-23 season.

Galtier ruled out his arrival as the only reason why the former Barcelona forward has been performing at the highest level. The French tactician stated that Neymar has changed his approach this season, which is visible in the way he trains and looks after his body. His form has helped PSG play better overall.

Speaking to the press ahead of their Champions League game against Maccabi Haifa, Christophe Galtier was quoted as saying the following (via RMC Sport):

"It would be simplistic to think that it's only with me and my staff. There has been an awareness of Ney compared to last season, when he was less efficient, less present. He has high goals at the heart of a particular season. He arrived on time, fit, very fit. He worked well beforehand. Quickly, we wanted to put him in the best conditions so that he was in the best possible condition."

Galtier also praised Neymar's teamwork and his desire to track back and not just contribute in attack. He added:

"He's an artist and when he's good, he sends it back. He's a player who works a lot for the team offensively but also in the desire to recover the ball."

PSG will be looking to build on their winning start to the UEFA Champions League campaign when they travel to Israel to face Maccabi Haifa on Wednesday (September 14). The Parisian giants recorded a 2-1 win over Juventus in their opening group stage match with Kylian Mbappe netting a brace.

Neymar's form for PSG has had a drastic change compared to last season

Neymar's form this season compared to last has been drastically better. The Brazilian international had an injury-hit campaign last time around. But even when he was fit, he had a few off games. He scored just 13 goals and provided eight assists from 28 games across all competitions.

Neymar is already close to matching his tally from last season after a mere nine games into the 2022-23 campaign. The Brazilian superstar has already scored 10 goals and provided seven assists across all competitions this time around. He is currently in a better run of form compared to both Mbappe and Lionel Messi.

The forward seems to be a lot fitter this time around compared to last season. His good form is a massive positive for Brazil as they gear up for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar later this year.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee