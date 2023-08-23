“He lets my hands go for a while” – Wanda Nara offers hilarious reply to rumors about Mauro Icardi threatening her

Wanda Nara recently replied to a question on her Instagram account about her husband Mauro Icardi threatening her. Replying to the question, Nara came up with a hilarious and indirect response.

Nara is currently in Istanbul as she's enjoying her time with the Galatasaray attacker and her kids. She has been regularly posting snaps from her holidays on her social media accounts for the last couple of weeks.

The 36-year-old Nara recently posted an "Ask me a question" story on her Instagram account. Her fans came up with a lot of questions and one of them was about the rumors revolving around Mauro Icardi reportedly threatening Wanda Nara.

"Wan, it's true what comes out in the news that Mauro has threatened you," the question read.

Replying to the question, the Argentine model had a hilarious response. She wrote on her Instagram story:

"If only sometimes I slap my kidnapper like this it gives me better food And he lets me make a call and he lets my hands go for a while," Nara answered.

Wanda Nara's Instagram story

The couple has been sharing plenty of images on their social media accounts lately. Last week, Nara also uploaded a clip and a series of snaps when she went to see Icardi play against Trabzonspor.

When did Mauro Icardi and Wanda Nara get married?

The relationship between Wanda Nara and Mauro Icardi has always been filled with controversies. In November 2013, Nara and her ex-husband, Maxi López, got divorced.

López accused his wife of cheating on him, but she also accused the former of repeated marital infidelity. The allegations were mostly fueled by the rumors of Icardi and Wanda having an affair behind Lopez's back.

"I was a friend of the couple, an acquaintance, and it was all very normal. After that, Wanda split up and we kept in contact, and it just happened," Mauro Icardi said after Maxi Lopez's divorce (via The Sun).

Immediately after their divorce, Wanda Nara started dating Mauro Icardi. Moreover, in 2014, she got married to the former Inter Milan attacker. Last year, in October, the couple announced their split and Nara accused the Galatasaray attacker of cheating.

However, their on-again, off-again relationship continued with another reconciliation in 2023. Nara has also moved with Icardi to Turkey after the signing of his new contract with Galatasaray.