"He is a liability", "Should never wear the Real Madrid shirt ever again" - Fans slam Los Blancos star despite 3-2 win over Leganes

Real Madrid fans online have criticized Ferland Mendy despite their 3-2 win over Leganes in the Copa del Rey quarterfinal on Wednesday (February 5). Mendy was sloppy in defense and failed to contribute to their win.

Luka Modric opened the scoring for Madrid in the 18th minute after receiving a decent pass from Rodrygo. In the 25th minute, Endrick doubled Los Blancos' lead after placing his shot from a close range in the back of the net.

In the 38th minute, Jacobo Ramon touched the ball with his hand in the penalty box while trying to block a shot. Thus, Leganes were awarded a penalty. Juan Cruz converted the spot-kick in the 39th minute, giving his team a much-needed lifeline.

Cruz made it 2-2 in the 59th minute after his shot was accidentally deflected into the net by Mendy. However, the assist was credited to Darko Brasanac. In added time (90+3’), Gonzalo Garcia headed a Brahim Diaz cross into the net, making the final scoreline 3-2 in favor of Madrid.

In his 82 minutes on the pitch, Mendy had a passing accuracy of 94% (33/35). He made two recoveries and one defensive tackle and lost possession of the ball five times (via Sofascore).

In the game's aftermath, fans took to X to express their disappointment with the Frenchman's performance, with one tweeting:

"At least a few people saw that .... Mendy is a liability..”

"Need improvement we cannot just dismiss him Mendy again should stop playing football,” another added.

"Mendy is the most useless player in our squad..,” a fan opined.

"MENDY!!! This guy isn't meant to be playing for Real Madrid And Tchuoameni playing in his natural position is what's meant to be,” another fan chimed in.

"I don't wanna see Mendy in this team anymore," a disgruntled fan commented.

"Mendy should never wear the Real Madrid shirt ever again," wrote another.

How did Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric perform against Leganes?

Luka Modric was one of Madrid's best players against Leganes. The veteran midfielder was also on the scoresheet as he scored Madrid's first goal during the game.

Modric had a passing accuracy of 94% (81/86). He provided four key passes and created one big chance in attack while making four recoveries (via Sofascore). The Croatian midfielder has now scored three goals and registered six assists in 34 games for Los Blancos this season.

Madrid would face the winner of the quarterfinal clash between Barcelona and Valencia (Thursday, February 6) in the semi-final of the 2024-25 Copa del Rey competition.

