"He is not like Aguero" – Yaya Toure offers bold transfer advice to Harry Kane amid Manchester United and Bayern Munich interest

Manchester City legend Yaya Toure has advised Manchester United target Harry Kane to remain at Tottenham Hotspur for the rest of his career. He stated that the striker is at home and should be working towards ending his career at the north London club.

Manchester United and Bayern Munich have been linked with a move for Kane this summer. Reports in BILD suggest that the striker has agreed personal terms to join the German champions but their bid was rejected by Spurs.

Toure believes the striker should not be thinking of an exit, and rather work on taking his club to the next level. He told PA News Agency:

"Harry Kane is a brilliant player and a brilliant leader. For me I hope he is going to stay at Tottenham. What he did last season was incredible. I hope he is going to stay, being involved with the staff I can see how familiar they are, they all believe in each other. He came from the academy, he is different."

The former City midfielder added:

"He is not like (Sergio) Aguero, who came in from Atletico, he is at home. I hope he is going to stay because he is a good player. Why not retire there, like (Paolo) Maldini or Gerrard did at Liverpool, if he does that it is going to be very significant."

Kane is in the final 12 months of his contract and Spurs have been working to get him to sign a new deal.

Manchester United target Harry Kane will take Chelsea to another level, claims Paul Merson

Sky Sports pundit Paul Merson has suggested that Chelsea would be lucky to get Harry Kane. He believes that the striker can take them back into the top four and even start challenging for the league title.

The Blues appointed Kane's former manager Mauricio Pochettino as their new coach this summer and are hoping that it will help lure the striker across London. Merson was talking on Sky Sports when he said:

"They (Chelsea) need midfielders and they also need a centre-forward. The only player out there who takes Chelsea to another level is Harry Kane, he's the only one. He takes Chelsea to challenging for the league title again. If Chelsea buy Kane, something would be wrong if they didn't finish in the top four, that's how big a difference Kane would make."

Manchester United have signed Mason Mount from Chelsea this summer and are reportedly working on getting a striker next. The Athletic have reported that Harry Kane remains their number one target but they are likely to wait until next summer to sign him as a free agent.

Bayern Munich are trying to get Kane before the start of the season and are in talks with Tottenham over a fee, per BILD.

