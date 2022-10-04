"He is like a family man with his teammates" - Jorge Valdano makes interesting comment about Lionel Messi and Argentina's chances at the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Lionel Messi and Argentina are prepared to take the 2022 FIFA World Cup by storm, having impressed remarkably over the past year. Notably, La Albiceleste have won every game since they played Uruguay in June 2021.

Former Argentina player Jorge Valdano expressed excitement about his country's chances at the looming World Cup, but his comments about Messi have made headlines.

Tommy 🎩 @Shelby_Messi

Messi : 12 in (2012)

Messi : 10 in (2022*)



"Lionel Messi is officially running it 10 years back 🤯 " Most Goals for Argentina in a Calendar year :Messi: 12 in (2012)Messi: 10 in (2022*)"Lionel Messi is officially running it 10 years back 🤯 Most Goals for Argentina in a Calendar year :Messi 🇦🇷 : 12 in (2012)Messi 🇦🇷 : 10 in (2022*)"Lionel Messi is officially running it 10 years back 🤯🐐" https://t.co/UViIdoUfNk

Speaking to Radio Marca journalist Vincent Ortega, Valdano opined that this was Lionel Messi's last World Cup tournament. He also claimed that the forward was like a family man with his teammates:

"It is the last or penultimate opportunity for Messi because these geniuses are capable of reinventing themselves. He is still a very unbalanced player, he is more liberated than last year and right now, he is like a family man with his teammates."

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Messi is averaging a hat trick a game over his last three Argentina appearances 🤯 Messi is averaging a hat trick a game over his last three Argentina appearances 🤯 https://t.co/SJ7W4kE73Z

Valdano went on to show concern about the South American contenders losing out on the FIFA World Cup trophy in what has been a 20-year drought:

"Let's hope they are able to crown because if Argentina, Brazil, or Uruguay don't win, we will have gone 20 years without a World Cup for South America and that would mark a worrying trend. I put all the European teams in the pools. I have no doubt that Argentina and Brazil can beat any European team, but it will cost them a lot."

With Messi and his Argentine teammates enjoying remarkable form, the Albiceleste playmaker could potentially win his first ever World Cup. However, they would need to be wary about other strong teams in the tournament, including last edition's winners France, if they are to succeed in their goal.

Seeing Lionel Messi lift the 2022 FIFA World Cup with Argentina would be special: Al Thawadi

Hassan Al Thawadi, the Secretary General of the FIFA World Cup Delivery and Legacy committee, has stated how special it would be if the Barcelona legend won the tournament. Speaking in an interview with Telam (via Vanguard), the Secretary General explained:

“Seeing Messi lift the trophy in what could be his last World Cup would be something really special for us organisers. Let’s say if Argentine and Qatar win their respective groups, the two teams could face each other at the quarter final stage."

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far