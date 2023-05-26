"He was like the Messiah", "Mixture of Cruyff and Maradona" - Lionel Messi hailed by Barcelona president Joan Laporta

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has made bold claims about Lionel Messi. He reckons that the PSG star is a mix of Johan Cruyff and Diego Maradona and was like a Messiah who emerged from La Masia.

The Blaugrana are working on a deal to get Messi back to the Camp Nou after his contract at PSG expires this summer. He was forced to leave the club in 2021 after his contract could not be renewed due to financial complications.

Speaking to Mundo Deportivo, Laporta said that Barcelona have seen a lot of legends but none like Messi. He added that the Argentine is a mix of Cruyff and Maradona:

"Barca fans have been privileged, we have seen Cruyff, Maradona, Rivaldo, Ronaldo, Ronaldinho, Stoichkov etc. The best has been MESSI, for me a mixture of Cruyff and Maradona. When he emerged from La Masia, he was like the Messiah."

The Blaugrana will be without Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets next season after they agreed to leave the club this summer.

Barcelona president on bringing Lionel Messi back

Barcelona president Joan Laporta told CBS Sports last summer that it was the club's plan to bring Lionel Messi back. He has always said that the Argentine is the best player in club history, and it's his duty to bring him back.

Laporta said in the interview:

"I did what I had to do in order to put the institution above the best player in our history. I have known Messi since he was a kid, and I love Leo. I feel in moral debt to Messi. He's the best player in our history, and I will do my best in order to ensure he can have the best ending of his career with a Barca shirt on."

He added:

"I would like to bring him back. It will not be easy, but I think with the correct strategy, we could do it. I think Messi has been the most important player in our history. During a long period of success, he was the leader. He was the one who excited our supporters. We will do our best to have Messi ending his career at Barcelona and being applauded by everyone."

The Blaugrana face competition from Al Hilal and inter Miami for Lionel Messi but are confident that they can win the race.

