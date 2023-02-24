"He was like a mosquito" - Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag hails 29-year-old for immense performance against Barcelona

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag lauded Fred as a mosquito following the Brazilian's performance in the side's 2-1 win over Barcelona on Thursday (February 23). The Red Devils staged a memorable comeback to claim a 4-3 aggregate victory and advance to the last 16.

Fred earned plaudits for a magnificent display at Old Trafford, tasked with man-marking Barca midfielder Frenkie de Jong. Ten Hag was familiar with the Dutchman following his days coaching him at Ajax.

The Manchester United boss asked Fred to nullify De Jong's threat, and the Brazilian took the plan into his stride. Ten Hag was full of praise for Fred, calling him a mosquito. He said after the famous win over Barcelona (via Fabrizio Romano):

“Fred? His role was to stop Frenkie de Jong, he was like a ‘mosquito’ all over him — he did it”

Robert Lewandowski gave Barca the lead in the 18th minute from the penalty spot. Bruno Fernandes was adjudged to have tugged Ansu Fati to the ground. Ten Hag's side were staring at a first defeat at Old Trafford since losing to La Liga side Real Sociedad in the Europa League in early September.

However, Manchester United were a different team in the second half. Fernandes threaded a ball into Fred, who sent a delightful strike past Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen in the 47th minute.

Antony was brought on at half-time and the Brazilian winger grabbed United's winner in the 73rd minute. He fired a brilliant effort past Ter Stegen and into the German shot-stopper's bottom corner.

Fred's job in dealing with De Jong cannot be understated. He was a constant nuisance for the Blaugrana midfielder. His performance holds similarities to that of Ander Herrera's from the Red Devils' 2-0 win over Chelsea in the 2016-17 season. The Spaniard marked the Blues' protagonist Eden Hazard completely out of the game.

Barcelona boss Xavi reacts to disappointing Manchester United defeat

Xavi's men crashed out of Europe.

Barcelona manager Xavi was regretful following his side's exit from the Europa League. The Catalan giants were playing UEFA Champions League football at the start of the season but crashed out of the group stages against Bayern Munich and Inter Milan.

They were handed a second opportunity to continue their European journey courtesy of the Europa League playoffs. However, their defeat to the Red Devils means they will now only be concentrating on domestic football.

Xavi acknowledged that European matches are defined by small matters. He also compared the loss to Manchester United to that of Bayern and Inter, saying (via Forbes):

"Matches in Europe are decided by small details and we have not controlled them. That's why we're out."

He added:

"The feeling is that we have been much better than last season, but we have lost to Bayern [Munich], Inter [Milan], Manchester. We have not measured up. We have to try to be more competitive and make an important self-criticism to try again next season."

Barcelona next face Almeria in La Liga on Sunday (February 26). They are top of the Spanish league, holding an eight-point lead over second-placed Real Madrid.

