“He would like to play in the Premier League” – Gianluca Di Marzio offers encouraging update about 22-year-old midfielder linked with Manchester United and Arsenal

Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio has claimed that both Manchester United and Arsenal are interested in Monaco’s Aurélien Tchouaméni.

Tchouaméni has had a stellar few seasons for the French club and has scored once and assisted once in 32 appearances across competitions. The 22-year old French midfielder has been linked to multiple big clubs in recent windows and was said to be a prime Manchester United target in January.

Tchouaméni has often been likened to Paul Pogba, although he generally operates from a deeper position. When asked about his future, Gianluca Di Marzio said:

"Juventus value him, they've wanted him a lot in the past but there's no deal on the table now. You would still like him very much. A lot of clubs in the Premier League are following him. Arsenal, Manchester United to name just two. He would like to play in the Premier League. He has stayed at Monaco for another year to await a chance to play in the Premier League. I think that will be the summer when he changes."

Man United News @ManUtdMEN



More transfer rumours below



#MUFC

manchestereveningnews.co.uk/sport/football… Reports are suggesting that Manchester United and Man City want to sign James Ward-Prowse.More transfer rumours below Reports are suggesting that Manchester United and Man City want to sign James Ward-Prowse.More transfer rumours below ⬇️⬇️#MUFCmanchestereveningnews.co.uk/sport/football…

He added:

"He's a player like Paul Pogba, he would be perfect for Manchester United and the new midfield there. I hope Juventus get him because that would mean they've started to sign young players, but it's going to be difficult."

"It would first require a sale of players like Arthur who could come to Arsenal. They wanted him in January and maybe next summer. There are talks of a move with Gabriel which could be a target for Juve's defence. He could be a target for Juventus or Manchester United."

Manchester United to bring about a midfield transformation?

The Red Devil’s midfield has been just as porous as their defense this season. The likes of Fred and Scott McTominay do not have the ability to play as a lone defensive midfielder while Nemanja Matic is past his prime. Matic, along with Paul Pogba, is also set to leave in the summer.

This leaves the likes of youngster James Garner, who has had a stellar loan spell at Nottingham Forrest, and Donny van de Beek. Erik ten Hag prefers better ball handlers and might end up sidelining multiple stars.

Van de Beek is expected to revive his career while new and younger midfielders also need to be bought. The club has been linked with a plethora of players in recent weeks and the trend is set to continue until the very end of the summer transfer window.

Edited by Puranjay Dixit