"He is like a Roy Keane" - Teddy Sheringham names player Manchester United have been missing for the last eight years

Former Manchester United hero Teddy Sheringham has likened Casemiro to former club captain Roy Keane.

The former England international has also insisted that his former club missed such a figure in the middle of the park for eight years before Casemiro's arrival.

The Brazilian midfielder has made quite an impact at Old Trafford since his somewhat surprising move from Real Madrid last summer. He joined the Red Devils for a reported fee of £60 million, plus £10 million in add-ons.

However, he made headlines for the wrong reasons in Manchester United's 2-1 win over Crystal Palace on Saturday, February 4. The combative midfielder was sent off by Andre Mariner following intervention from VAR after grabbing Will Hughes by the throat.

The former Real Madrid midfielder is now set to miss the next three games for the Red Devils. This includes a double header against rivals Leeds United and a home game against Leicester City.

However, he will return for Manchester United's League Cup final against Newcastle United at the end of the month.

While Casemiro has been called out by many for his actions, Sheringham has compared him to former Manchester United skipper Keane.

He told talkSPORT:

“All I will say about Casemiro is I think he is like a Roy Keane that they have been missing for the last eight years. That midfield general that has that desire and understanding of the game of when to do what to make sure that his team are performing to the best of their capabilities.”

Casemiro has established himself as a key cog in Erik ten Hag's system over the last few months after a rather slow start to life in England.

The Brazilian has featured 30 times for the Red Devils across competitions this season, having contributed with four goals and five assists.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag gives his verdict on Marcel Sabitzer's debut against Crystal Palace

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has claimed that he was impressed with Marcel Sabitzer's debut for the club against Crystal Palace.

Sabitzer joined the club on a six-month loan from Bayern Munich in January as the Red Devils looked for cover for the-injured Christian Eriksen.

The Austria international was introduced as a second-half substitute following Casemiro's sending-off against Crystal Palace.

Ten Hag claimed that he was impressed with the midfielder following his debut off the bench. He said:

“He came in, he played really well. He understands the game and it is good to see.”

Sabitzer registered one goal and one assist in 24 appearances for Bayern this season before moving to Old Trafford.

