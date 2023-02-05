Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag gives his verdict on Marcel Sabitzer's debut against Crystal Palace

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has been impressed with what he saw from Marcel Sabitzer following his club debut on Saturday (February 4).

Sabitzer joined the club on a six-month loan from Bayern Munich in January as the club acted swiftly to find cover for the injured Christian Eriksen. While he did not start the match against Crystal Palace, he was introduced as a second-half substitute to add bodies to the midfield following Casemiro's sending off.

Despite playing only 10 minutes, he impressed Ten Hag, who praised the Austrian saying (via Mirror):

“He came in, he played really well. He understands the game and it is good to see.”

Sabitzer, one of the Bundesliga's best midfielders during his time at RB Leipzig, joined Bayern Munich in August 2021. Despite making 54 appearances for the reigning German champions, he has failed to nail his spot in the starting eleven.

When the opportunity of a temporary move to Manchester United presented itself, he acted swiftly to secure the transfer. He told the club's official website:

“Sometimes in life you have to make quick and important decisions. From the moment I heard about this opportunity I knew it was right for me. I am a competitive player; I want to win and help the club achieve its aims this season.”

He added:

“I feel that I am at my peak as a player, and that I can contribute a lot of experience and energy to the squad. I am excited to start with my new team-mates and manager and to show my qualities to Manchester United fans.”

Jadon Sancho's return gives Erik ten Hag more options as Manchester United look to secure top 4 finish

Marcel Sabitzer isn't the only player who has impressed Erik ten Hag recently after Jadon Sancho returned to action for the first time in more than three months.

The English winger last featured for the Red Devils on October 22. Since then, he has trained away from his teammates as manager Ten Hag wanted him to regain full physical and mental fitness.

He ended his 102-day hiatus when he came off the bench in Manchester United's 2-0 Carabao Cup second-leg semifinal win against Nottingham Forest.

Speaking about Sancho's return, Ten Hag said:

"Most important players enjoy football, which gives energy, that gives them the motivation to act and to perform. I think it was great, the reception from the fans to him, and also that will give him even more of a push to continue in the way he’s now acting. He's just started again, the restart he’s back at Carrington for two weeks, we see that smile and hopefully he can keep that and contribute to the team."

The Dutchman added:

"He has really high standards, great capabilities to contribute to our team, especially now that the team is improving. We’re playing more in the opposition half. His capabilities come in more in front and come in more, he can have more touches on the ball. That is what his game gives the best performances, the best platform to perform."

