"We see that smile" - Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag opens up on Jadon Sancho's return to action after 102 days

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has expressed his happiness at having Jadon Sancho return to action for the first time in more than three months.

Sancho last featured for the Red Devils on October 22. Since then, he has trained away from his teammates as manager Ten Hag wanted him to regain full physical and mental fitness.

For 102 days, the 22-year-old stayed away from the hustle and bustle of football. He was even put on an individual training program in the Netherlands as Ten Hag hoped it would rejuvenate him.

On Wednesday (February 1), Sancho returned to action when he came off the bench in Manchester United's 2-0 Carabao Cup second-leg semifinal win against Nottingham Forest. The Englishman received a rousing reception when he was substituted into the match in the second half.

Ten Hag was pleased to have the youngster back to enjoying his football and also reserved praise for the supporters for giving him a warm reception. He said (via MEN):

"Most important players enjoy football, which gives energy, that gives them the motivation to act and to perform. I think it was great, the reception from the fans to him, and also that will give him even more of a push to continue in the way he’s now acting. He's just started again, the restart he’s back at Carrington for two weeks, we see that smile and hopefully he can keep that and contribute to the team."

The Dutchman added:

"He has really high standards, great capabilities to contribute to our team, especially now that the team is improving. We’re playing more in the opposition half. His capabilities come in more in front and come in more, he can have more touches on the ball. That is what his game gives the best performances, the best platform to perform."

Erik ten Hag tweaks Jadon Sancho's role on his return to Manchester United first team

Jadon Sancho could be used as a No. 10 by Erik ten Hag at Manchester United.

Over the last few years, Jadon Sancho has established himself as one of the world's most promising wingers. He made his mark at Borussia Dortmund before moving to Manchester United in 2021.

Now, on his return to the Red Devils' first team after an extended break, the Englishman has found himself being used in a new role by manager Erik ten Hag — operating centrally as a No. 10 behind the striker.

Speaking about Sancho's new role in the team, Ten Hag told Sky Sports:

"I think we have done that before. You move Bruno out and create also a different dynamic in the team, that is what we intended to do. Jadon, I know he can play as a 10 as well. He can play as a winger - he can play as a 10 - but often we mix it around and that is what I like. The position has to be occupied and it’s about the players keeping discipline to do that."

