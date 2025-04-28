“He listened a lot" - Mohamed Salah aims cheeky dig at Jurgen Klopp after Liverpool title win under Arne Slot

Mohamed Salah has taken a cheeky dig at Jurgen Klopp and claimed that he enjoys playing in his new role at Liverpool under Arne Slot. The Egyptian forward stated that he does not have to defend as much under the Dutchman, which helps him do better in attack.
Speaking to Sky Sports, Salah stated that Slot listens to his players and the manager has given him freedom in attack and fewer responsibilities in defense. He said (via GOAL):
"You can see the numbers. Now I don't have to defend much. The tactics are quite different. I said 'as long as you rest me defensively I will provide offensively', so I am glad that I did. He listened a lot and you can see the numbers. When you play in the Premier League you have to defend but I said that I can gamble and somehow I can make a difference. My number of assists shows that you can create chances as well."
Salah has scored 28 goals and provided 18 assists for Liverpool in 34 Premier League games this season. His contributions have played a massive part in the Reds winning their 20th English top-flight title this season title.
Mohamed Salah has committed his future to Liverpool
Mohamed Salah signed a new deal at Liverpool earlier this month, just weeks before his contract at Anfield was set to expire. He spoke to the club's media after penning the new deal and admitted that he has had the best time of his career with the Reds. He said:
"Of course I'm very excited. We have a great team now. Before also we had a great team. But I signed because I think we have a chance to win other trophies and enjoy my football. It's great, I had my best years here. I played eight years, hopefully it's going to be 10. Enjoying my life here, enjoying my football."
"I had the best years in my career. I would like to say to [the fans], I am very, very happy to be here. I signed here because I believe we can win a lot of big trophies together. Keep supporting us and we'll give it our best, and hopefully in the future we're going to win more trophies."
The Reds are all-but-done with the season as they are already out of the FA Cup and UEFA Champions League. They lost the Carabao Cup final to Newcastle United earlier this season and have secured the Premier League crown with four matches remaining.