"He has literally gone downhill" - Paul Merson questions Barcelona's move for Chelsea defender 

Sky Sports pundit Paul Merson has questioned Barcelona's move for Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen.

The Danish international is set to join the Catalans this summer after his contract with the Blues expires in June.

He's reportedly agreed to a five-year contract worth €5 million per season.

However, after his shocking absence from their FA Cup final clash with Liverpool last weekend, Merson wondered if Barcelona are making the right decision.

Liam Twomey @liam_twomey Tuchel confirms Christensen told him he didn’t feel able to play on the morning of the FA Cup final. Says the reasons will stay private and adds it’s not the first time #CFC Tuchel confirms Christensen told him he didn’t feel able to play on the morning of the FA Cup final. Says the reasons will stay private and adds it’s not the first time #CFC

Contrary to speculations that Christensen refused to play, Tuchel later clarified that he'd informed the manager about his inability to partake on the occasion, although the exact reason is still unknown.

Merson warned that Xavi's team shouldn't pursue a player who backs down like he reportedly did in the FA Cup final. In his column for The Daily Star, he wrote:

"Barcelona must wonder what they're buying after Andreas Christensen's no-show in the FA Cup final. You don't know the real reason for him doing what he did.

"He might have a mental health issue, and then you hope he's alright and wish him well. But if you're Barcelona you don't want to be signing a player who doesn't want to play football."

The 54-year-old further added that he too struggled with health issues during his playing days, but the opportunity to play football held it all together for him.

"All through my mental health struggles, football was the one thing keeping me going. I couldn't wait to get out on the pitch because it helped me escape."

Merson, a former Arsenal player, also said that Christensen ought to speak up if he's indeed going through a mental crisis.

He wrote:

"If he does have a mental health issue you'd like to think he'd come out and speak about it, if only to help other people who might be struggling. But he's let Chelsea fans down because since he agreed to join Barca he has literally gone downhill.

"Look at Antonio Rudiger. He's agreed to leave as well. And don't tell me he didn't make his mind up months ago. But he's still been nine out of ten every week. Some people can concentrate and some people's heads get turned. And you'd be disappointed if you were one of Christensen's team-mates."

Barcelona-bound star might have played his last match for Chelsea

The Blues faithful might have already seen the last of Christensen, who's now unlikely to feature in their final league game on Sunday against Watford.

Nick Purewal @NickPurewal Thomas Tuchel has admitted he is unsure whether Andreas Christensen has already played his last game for #ChelseaFC #CFC Tuchel has added detail on Christensen's withdrawal from the FA Cup final but the Denmark defender may not feature against Leicester or Watford Thomas Tuchel has admitted he is unsure whether Andreas Christensen has already played his last game for #ChelseaFC #CFC Tuchel has added detail on Christensen's withdrawal from the FA Cup final but the Denmark defender may not feature against Leicester or Watford

He also missed their 1-1 draw with Leicester City on Thursday.

The Dane has been at the club since 2012 but it looks like he will see his decade-long spell end without even getting a chance to wave the fans goodbye.

