"He had to do a little better there" - Virgil van Dijk says 23-year-old Liverpool star had to be more aware in the first half against Rangers

Liverpool centre-back Virgil van Dijk believes Darwin Nunez should've done better with one of his opportunities during the club's match against Rangers.

The Reds met the Scottish outfit at the Ibrox on Wednesday (October 12) in their fourth group-stage match in the UEFA Champions League. After falling behind in the first half, Jurgen Klopp's side worked their way back into the game. One of their well-crafted moves was called back for an avoidable offside by Nunez.

Speaking after the game to the media, Van Dijk stated that the 23-year-old should've done better with that chance. However, he also lauded Nunez's drive, saying (as quoted by TBR Football):

“I think he was very disappointed in the first half when he had an offside moment when he was trying to square it, he had to do a little bit better there. But he’s a young boy who wants to give everything and is so eager to do well for us.”

The Dutch centre-back added:

“He’s dealing with the whole situation now much better than in the beginning and we need him.”

Liverpool eventually got back on level terms in the 24th minute through Roberto Firmino's near-post header. The Brazilian scored again early in the second half before setting up Nunez, who made amends for his error by sliding in a perfectly-placed finish.

Substitute Mohamed Salah then scored a six-minute hat-trick, the fastest in Champions League history, while Harvey Elliott added a seventh for the Reds.

Darwin Nunez has endured a difficult start to life at Liverpool

Darwin Nunez has had to shoulder a heavy load of expectations, having joined Liverpool on a deal worth up to £85 million from SL Benfica this summer. Despite a bright pre-season, the Uruguayan has struggled to get going so far this season.

Nunez got a goal and an assist on his Premier League debut for the club against Fulham. But he was sent off for a headbutt in his next game against Crystal Palace. After missing three matches due to the suspension, he struggled to impact proceedings in a 0-0 draw against Everton.

The forward finally scored his second goal of the season during the Reds' 3-2 league loss away to table-toppers Arsenal on October 9. He added to that by netting his first Champions League goal for the club against Rangers.

Nunez will now look to lay down another marker in Liverpool's next game, a high-voltage Premier League encounter against unbeaten Manchester City at Anfield on October 16. The Uruguayan notably scored against the Cityzens in the Reds' FA Community Shield win earlier this year.

