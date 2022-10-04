"He was a little bit angry" - Manchester City player says Erling Haaland was not fully pleased with his teammates despite his record breaking performance against Manchester United 

Manchester City defender Sergio Gomez has revealed that Erling Haaland was unhappy with his teammates following the Manchester derby, despite scoring a hat-trick.

The 22-year-old continued his astonishing start to life at the Etihad Stadium as he made it 17 goals in his first 11 games in all competitions. His hat-trick helped City secure a 6-3 win over Manchester United in the Premier League on October 2.

Gomez's low cross assisted Haaland for the goal that secured the Norwegian superstar's treble.

In a press conference, the defender was all praise for Haaland and claimed that he is learning from the Norwegian as well.

Gomez proclaimed (as per The Manchester Evening News):

"Yes, we are happy to have him. He's the same in training and sometimes does more spectacular things in the sessions. But it's great to have him in the squad. We know what he's capable of. We're happy to have him with us because he's an incredible player."

He added:

"When I'm in the dugout, I enjoy Erling (Haaland) the same way you do. He's amazing, we're very happy to have him with us. He's an outstanding player, we are aware how important he is for us and we're used to seeing him more often than you. You see him every three days. But as far as I'm concerned, I try to learn from him as much as I can, especially the hunger and ambition he has."

However, the defender admitted that Haaland was unhappy that his Manchester City teammates had conceded three goals. He said:

"He doesn't settle for one goal, he wants to score the second or third, he wants more. The other day in the derby, after conceded the third goal he was a little bit angry because he wanted more, he wanted a clean sheet, so it's important to learn that hunger and ambition he has."

Erling Haaland's fellow summer signing vows to push for Manchester City starting place

Gomez came on against Manchester United in place of the injured Kyle Walker, but he is yet to start a league game for Manchester City.

The 22-year-old arrived from Anderlecht in the summer and is determined to give Pep Guardiola a selection headache in the coming weeks. The Spanish U21 international stated:

"It's true when you come to a big club it's a big challenge but I'm happy with my adaptation to City. Both teammates and coaching staff helped me adapt really quickly. I always try to work hard to have chances to play more, to train harder and make it difficult for Pep to choose a starting XI."

He added:

"It's true that I've been to great clubs before, young players always work hard to reach this level, so I'm happy for the minutes and opportunities I'm having at Manchester City."

