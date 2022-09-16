"He was a little in shock" - Kepa Arizzabalaga says Chelsea signing was shaken by Thomas Tuchel's sacking

Chelsea's summer signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was shocked by Thomas Tuchel's sacking at Stamford Bridge, as revealed by Blues goalkeeper Kepa Arizzabalaga.

Aubameyang joined Chelsea from Barcelona this summer in a cash-plus player deal that saw Marcos Alonso move in the other direction with €12 million, as per Sky Sports.

The Gabonese was eager to work with his former boss Thomas Tuchel from Borrusia Dortmund, which played a huge role in convincing him to make the switch.

However, things didn't work out as hoped, with the tactician dismissed from duty just one week after Aubameyang's signing. Tuchel's departure might have affected the striker, who has been far from his best in his two appearances for the Premier League giants.

Aubameyang made his first appearance under new Chelsea manager Graham Potter against RB Salzburg in the Champions League on Tuesday (September 13). He couldn't find the back of the net and was largely frustrated in front of goal.

When asked about the impact of the managerial change on the former Arsenal forward, Kepa Arizzabalaga admitted that the Gabonese was shocked by the changes he witnessed in his first few days at Stamford Bridge.

The Chelsea goalkeeper was quoted as saying by The Sun:

“The truth is that the first days he arrived a little scared. He was a little in shock, a lot of change, the last two or three days were very crazy for him, everything that happened to him was a misfortune.”

During his time at Stamford Bridge, Thomas Tuchel took charge of 99 games, recording 62 victories, 19 draws and 18 defeats to his name. He also guided the Blues to claim three honors, including the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup.

Aubameyang expresses feelings following Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea sacking

The attacker is still waiting for his first goal for the Blues.

The former Arsenal striker has revealed that he was sad to see Thomas Tuchel axed by the Blues just a few days after his arrival. Speaking about the German tactician's departure, he said:

“Everyone knows the relationship that I had with Thomas. It’s always sad when someone leaves the club. Obviously, I just saw him for a few days. When you play football you have to adapt very quickly to some moments in the season, this can happen."

